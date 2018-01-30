The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Phuket hosts Thai, Indian navy emergency exercises

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command carried out a series of emergency exercises with their counterparts from the Indian Navy off Cape Panwa yesterday (Jan 29), including an armed boarding sortie and a sea rescue.

Tuesday 30 January 2018, 06:58PM

 

The exercises were the 25th such joint efforts the Royal Thai Navy has conducted with the Indian Navy.

Lt Cdr Alongkorn Bootsarasakul led the 61-strong crew on board the HTMS Long Lom through their parts in the exercises, while Cdr Syed Qais Sayat led his 145 crew on board the INS Saryu through theirs.

The INS Saryu is the first Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy. The most advanced vessel to be constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in terms of design, performance and quality, the INS Saryu was launched in 2009 to the tune of US$97 million (B3.048 billion),

The Indian Navy contingent will depart Phuket tomorrow (Jan 31) to return to Port Blair, home of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Indian Navy joint exercises with the Royal Thai Navy yesterday followed those of the Indian Coast Guard on Jan 23.

C and C Marine

The “PASSEX” passing exercise saw ICGS Shaunak and ICGS Rajshree of the Indian Coast Guard, which operates independently from the Indian Navy, arrive at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham on Monday (Jan 22).

The two coast guard vessels conducted similar joint-exercises with the Thai crews on board the HTMS Hua Hin the next day.

Both navies joined the passing exercises with the aim of the exercise to ensure that the navies are able to communicate and cooperate in case both become involved in search and rescue efforts should a real incident arise, noted a Royal Thai Navy release.

“This exercise helps naval officials at all levels to enhance their knowledge, raise proficiency and gain more experience,” the release noted.

“The Royal Thai Navy and the Indian Navy have a great relationship and clear lines of communication in operating with each other,” it added.

– Additional reporting by Pakin Intajak

 

 
