PHUKET: The Department of Environment Quality Promotion (DEQP) held a seminar in Phuket yesterday (Apr 3) to exchange knowledge on solid waste management.

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 02:24PM

The seminar, held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town, was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong who was joined by Deputy Director-General of the DEQP Weerawat Paputsaro, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and others.

Mr Weerawat said, “One of our main tasks is to solve solid waste problems and follow up on the roadmap of the nation.

“The main idea is to decrease solid waste from its original sources. The 3Rs principles are used to reuse solid waste,” he said.

“Regional environmental offices and Natural Resource and Environment offices cooperate with local administration offices to work on this.

“This seminar is being held from Apr 3-5 in order to follow up on garbage and environmental management as well as develop plans for garbage management for each local administrative office. “Lecturers at the seminar are from Phuket City Municipality, Wichit Municipality, Muang Phuket Municipal School and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection volunteers (NEV),” Mr Weerawat added.