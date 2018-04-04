The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket hosts solid waste management seminar

PHUKET: The Department of Environment Quality Promotion (DEQP) held a seminar in Phuket yesterday (Apr 3) to exchange knowledge on solid waste management.

environment, pollution,

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 02:24PM

The seminar, held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town, was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong who was joined by Deputy Director-General of the DEQP Weerawat Paputsaro, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and others.

Mr Weerawat said, “One of our main tasks is to solve solid waste problems and follow up on the roadmap of the nation.

The main idea is to decrease solid waste from its original sources. The 3Rs principles are used to reuse solid waste,” he said.

Regional environmental offices and Natural Resource and Environment offices cooperate with local administration offices to work on this.

“This seminar is being held from Apr 3-5 in order to follow up on garbage and environmental management as well as develop plans for garbage management for each local administrative office. “Lecturers at the seminar are from Phuket City Municipality, Wichit Municipality, Muang Phuket Municipal School and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection volunteers (NEV),” Mr Weerawat added.

 

 
Kurt | 05 April 2018 - 16:49:43

Want to change the non environmental thinking among thai people?
The start will be by education at secondary schools.
Schools should have 3-4 different color waste bins.
Make the kids asking their parents why there are no different bins for separated waste collection on Phuket like at the schools.
The 'thinking/asking' has to come from the thai people themselves.

malczx7r | 05 April 2018 - 12:57:46

Even in the Philippines they have 3 different coloured bins for different types of waste all around, why not here? Though I was at Don Meuang airport last year and saw the cleaner guy collect waste from the waste bin and re-cycle bin and just dump them both in a large black bag!

philipmason69 | 05 April 2018 - 12:06:19

Just chuck it out on the side of any quiet road, that's the way it's done here.

If they're serious about waste management they need to provide municipal refuse collection and recycling centres. Even if I were charged for using it I would still happily take my "non-domestic" waste to such a centre. Now there's nowhere to take it, that's why it all gets dumped.

vegasbaby | 05 April 2018 - 00:04:25

Very simple seminar information: too much sewage, not enough treatment.  Since the amount  of sewage is increasing rapidly, the only solution is to expand the treatment capacity rapidly as well... seminar over.

