Phuket hosts seminar on Andaman Halal Tourism

PHUKET: Phuket hosted a seminar on ‘Phuket Andaman Halal Tourism 2018’ on Saturday (Aug 25) in bid to promote its tourist industry with Halal products and services.

culturetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 August 2018, 02:30PM

A representative from the Sheikhul Islam Office Sutham Boonmalert opened the seminar on Phuket Andaman Halal Tourism 2018 at the Metropole Hotel Phuket arranged by the Phuket Provincial Administration Office, and participated by delegates from local Islamic agencies, tourist firms, trading firms and members of the media.

Acting Phuket Provincial Administration Office (PPAO or OrBorJor) President Watcharin Patomwattanapong said the seminar was meant to promote tourism products and services, with Muslim people in Thailand and abroad being targeted groups, as well as promote cooperation between private firms, government agencies, as well as tour agencies domestically and internationally.

The promotion of Halal products and services will help generate more incomes to local villagers, create partnerships between local Halal businesses in Phuket and the region, as well as position Phuket as a hub for Halal business services which accommodate the growing number of tourists and Halal businesses.

Phuket Andaman Halal Tourism 2018 features academic sessions for tourism businesses in Muslim countries and in Phuket, as well as an exposition of Halal goods and services.

