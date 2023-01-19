333 at the beach
Phuket hosts regional trials for elite football academy

Phuket hosts regional trials for elite football academy

FOOTBALL: Aspiring footballers in Phuket have the chance to take part in an award-winning program being held on the island later this month which offers the chance of being selected for an elite academy.

FootballPremier-League
By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 21 January 2023, 10:00AM

The ‘Know You Can’ Football Youth (U15) Academy is organised by Krungthai-AXA Life (KTAXA) as part of an official partnership with English Premier League giants Liverpool, which strives to provide resources to enhance health and fitness among young Thais while elevating their onfield skills.

The third season of the hugely popular program was launched in December last year and focuses on four regions, namely Chiang Mai, Nong Bua Lumpoo, Pathum Thani and Phuket. Targeting players between 13 to 15 years of age, the Southern Region trials in Phuket will take place on Jan 28 at the Kathu Municipal Stadium.

The academy estimates over 1,600 boys and girls will participate across the four training camps, with an estimated 40% of participants from underprivileged communities.

At each of the camps there will be a coach from either the Thai national team or the Thai premier league who will serve as chief scout. A total of 20 youngsters will then be selected by these scouts to join the KTAXA ‘Know You Can’ Football Youth (U15) Camp. Additionally, they will receive a cash prize of B5,000 and a gift voucher worth B8,000 which can be used on sports equipment.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the first two season’s academy, where over 3,000 boys & girls joined the activities,” Krungthai-AXA Life CEO Sally O’ Hara said on the company’s official website.
“I firmly believe sport has the power to enrich lives and KTATA is very proud to be part of a program that helps to raise the standard of international football in Thailand and supports our children to fulfil their dreams by embracing our ‘Know You Can’ philosophy,” she added.

“Children across our nation have had a very challenging couple of years and been so restricted due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. The football academy aims to promote a positive message and encourage children to go out, have fun and feel confident again,” Mrs O’Hara said.

For further information please call 095-347-1888 or 1159 or contact via LINE @ktaxa-u15.

