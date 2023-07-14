Zonezi Properties
Phuket hosts pre-season pro football tournament

FOOTBALL: Officials announced yesterday (July 13) that a four-team football tournament, including one of the country’s major professional sides, is taking place at Surakul Stadium this weekend.

Football
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2023 12:12 PM

Photo: The Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The pre-season tournament, organised by the Phuket office of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Phuket Sports Association, is entitled “Phuket Andaman Pre Season Sports City” and runs today (July 14) until Sunday (July 16).

The main attraction is Bangkok-based side Police Tero Football Club, who ply their trade in Thai League 1 and who finished runners-up in the inaugural AFC Champions League competition back in 2003.

Joining them in the competition are Thai League 2 Nakhon Si United Football Club, Muang Trang United Club and local side Phuket Andaman Football Club, who both play in the Thai League 3 Southern region.

The competition was officially announced at a press conference held at Central Floresta in Kathu at 5pm yesterday overseen by Sports Association of Phuket President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot.

He was joined by: Thanya Wongnak, Manager of the Police Tero Football Team; Dr Sakhayot Sangkhapan, Technical Director Muang Trang United Club; Tatthep Boriboon, manager of Nakhon Si United Team; and Pisut Boonkoy, Manager of Phuket Andaman FC.

Mr Thammawat explained that the competition is being organised to build relations between the four clubs and the athletes while serving as an excellent opportunity for the teams to prepare ahead of the coming season, which starts in September.

It also provides an exciting spectacle for the viewing public while promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and positioning Phuket as a “Sports City”, he added.

Fans are encouraged to come along and cheer on the teams at Surakul Stadium all weekend. Tickets are priced at B100, with free entry for students and youngsters under the age of 15.

