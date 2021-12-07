BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hosts meet on UN peacekeeping missions

Phuket hosts meet on UN peacekeeping missions

PHUKET: A high-level series of talks regarding Thailand’s role in the United Nations peacekeeping missions began in Phuket yesterday (Dec 6), with Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff Gen Nothapol Boonngam on the island to attend the 12-day event.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 December 2021, 11:34AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The series of talks, to be held Dec 6-17 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia resort in Karon, is to focus on Thailand’s support of the UN’s development of its capacity for peacekeeping missions, and Thailand’s role in peacekeeping at an international level, said a government report of the meeting.

Rafael Barbieri from the UN Department of Peace Operations explained that the series of meetings followed PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s announced commitment to supporting UN peacekeeping operations at the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept 28, 2015.

"The seminar aims to develop the planning process of the United Nations and member countries in sending military and police forces to join peacekeeping missions in various regions,” said Major Gen Nattapon Saengchan, Director of the Thai military’s Peace Center of Department of Military Operations.

Also present at the seminar yesterday were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Vice Admiral Sompong Nakthong, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command, Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander-in-Chief of Phuket Provincial Police, and Col Thoetsak Jaiaree of the Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations in New York.

The event is being attended by 35 people from 22 United Nations member countries.

“It can be seen that throughout the past the relationship between the UN and Thailand has always been good and stable, leading to this seminar. This can be seen by obvious examples of strong ties in 2016-2017, which was the first time that Thailand had deployed military forces to assist in peace operations in Sudan,” Mr Barbieri noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
‘Don’t panic over Omicron’
Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Confessed killer strikes again while on bail! 1st Omicron case in Thailand || December 6
Phuket sweep fails to find Omicron
Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years
Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler
Thailand detects first Omicron case
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests
First Russia-Asean naval exercise concludes
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
CCSA eyes border reopening
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Golden Fly Series underway in Phuket
Govt to inject B1trn to stabilize economy in wake of Omicron variant

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Can someone help me out here. I am arriving on the 20th. of December. Whar happens if I am testing p...(Read More)

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

They weren't even invited. They wont be missed. ...(Read More)

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

@ Capricornballs Why shouldn't they? Do you have any idea or is it an opinion? ...(Read More)

Thailand detects first Omicron case

Relax, it won't spread as long as the borders are secured and the testing remains in place. ...(Read More)

Thailand detects first Omicron case

..."we believe there will be the second and third cases"... and the 4th, 5th, 6th, + many...(Read More)

Thailand detects first Omicron case

please dont panic !!...(Read More)

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

I think someone should make a "Fake News Report" against the Phuket Police for claiming to...(Read More)

Royal Phuket Marina Full Moon Boat Rally

More fascinating news...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

3760 inspections in 34 days, about 110 per day. Who believes that? And only 27 case violators? Who b...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Wow! A 1% arrest rate. What was the percentage of presenting "tea money?" Go use of the p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center

 