tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hosts major esports competition

Phuket hosts major esports competition

ESPORTS: A two-day esports competition was launched yesterday (Apr 29) in Phuket with a prize pot of B60,000 and the opportunity for the winners to represent the province in national competition at stake.

Esports
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 April 2022, 08:30AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Teams of contestants are competing in the Garena RoV online game which concludes today at the Limelight Avenue Mall in Dibuk Rd, Muang. It is the first time the game has been organised as an official event in competition mode in Phuket.

The winners of the tournament will pick up a cheque of B30,000 and will progress to national formats of the competition. Runners-up will receive B20,000 and B10,000 for second and third place respectively.

The competition was officially launched at the Limelight Avenue Mall around 10:30am yesterday morning by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit.

Also in attendance for the opening ceremony were Rewat Arerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO); Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk, advisor to the Minister of Commerce; Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion; Pichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket; Anchalee Vanich Thepbut, former member of the House of Representatives of Phuket; Chaiyot Panyawai, a candidate for the House of Representatives in Phuket as well as representatives of relevant government agencies.

Mr Jurin explained the importance of esports in Thailand and how the government is very much behind backing it’s development moving forward.

“The esports industry is growing very fast, not only in Thailand but on the global level,” he said during his opening remarks.

“The current estimated value of the global e-sports market is more than B60 billion so it is a viable means of creating economic opportunity for the entire country.

PaintFX

“It provides an opportunity for the participants, or athletes, to forge their own career and become economically successful, which can naturally help their family and the broader community,” Mr Jurin added.

“One day, it may be common place for esports athletes to be traded in a similar vein to professional footballers, where the player themselves retains an economic value and is regarded as an asset.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Government therefore attach great importance to esports, a sport that is growing rapidly domestically and globally. There is an official esports Association of Thailand with has been in operation for around fivr years and has both amateur and professional e-sports athletes within its ranks. We are very proud that the 2021 ROV world champion is a team from Thailand.”

Mr Rewat echoed the sentiments of Mr Jurin, agreeing that esports offers a genuine opportunity for children in Phuket to advance themselves and forge successful, and lucrative, careers.

“Previously, the general attitude to gaming was that it was a lazy past time that was ruining children’s lives but since the Royal Gazette announced esports as a legal sport to compete in attitudes and opportunites have changed,” Mr Rewat said, adding his thanks to Minister Jurin for opening the event.

This weekend’s event came after it was announced last December that Phuket had been selected as the venue for an esports development centre to be established by leading esports gaming team NKT, located at the Par Phuket Hotel.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

English duo lift Kamala Pairs Championship in season finale
Ferrari defends aggressive approach in home-race disappointment
Phuket Rugby 10s is back
Liverpool roll over Villarreal to close in on Champions League final
Man City make their Champions League mark but Benzema keeps Madrid alive
Seafood and Sport Festival confirmed at Bang Maruan
Thai athletes head to Deaflympics in Brazil
Verstappen dominates Imola to cut title deficit
Liverpool close gap on Man City to leave Everton in relegation danger
Fury beats Whyte to retain world heavyweight title
Verstappen snatches sprint victory at Imola
Patong hosts Woodball Championship
Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
Verstappen snatches pole from Lecelerc in Imola
Asia grind down Rest of World in T20 sizzler

 

Phuket community
Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Ablosute scum should not be allowed to own a vehicle at all and have to walk everywhere, or take a r...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

The most hypocritical statement I have ever read. How can anyone take Thailand seriously when they d...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Well deserved award. I went there a couple of times when it was open until early in the morning. Eve...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

The max fine of B500,- is a typical Thai dumb thing. The driver actally committed a crime. ( brought...(Read More)

Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’

Kurt, the answer to your question is Yes, Thais so have to apply for the Thai Pass. ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass is now open for test-free applications

problem is i have someone coming in from Singapore tomorrow who now cant get a Thaipass a the 30th A...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

I'll keep an eye out and obstruct HIM if I get the chance. Good job I got the number before the ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Wonder how much Vice Master Prab had to pay the Tourism Minister for those accolades. Everything inv...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids land 9kg of ‘ice’, more than 54k meth pills

Good work. ...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Might as well not to fine if it’s just Bt 500. BMW driver should have his license confiscated, pen...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions

 