Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival

DIVING: Phuket recently hosted the huge free dive training event ‘Deep Week’, a hugely popular occasion that sold out in just 5 days and can lay claim to be largest of its kind to be held in open water in Asia and possibly the world.



By Joanna Matlub

Friday 27 May 2022, 12:35PM

The event, held from May 14-21, saw over 100 free divers descend on Phuket from over 35 countries to take part in the organised week of training, freediving and events.

It was hosted and organised by Alexey Molchanov (24-time world champion AIDA and CMAS, world record holder, and freediving promoter) and Adam Stern (eight-time Australian freediving record holder), and in addition to freediving, everyone who took part was engaged in depth training, theory sessions and workshops to help enhance their knowledge and technique.

“Events like this are going to help boost the economic recovery of Phuket,” commented Shaun Stenning, owner of 5 Star Marine who were official boat partner for the event.

“This attracts a different kind of customer to Phuket as well as highlighting the best of what Phuket and the surrounding waters have to offer. We are delighted to be the boat partner of this event and to see such talented free divers from across the world flying in,” he added.

Deep Week has positioned itself as a leading freediving educational event where some of the top experts and free divers come together from around the world for one week of shared learning experiences. However, they also cater to absolute beginners who want to learn a new skill and hobby, and Deep Week allows beginners to complete Wave 1 and Wave 2 courses.

Phuket was selected due to the water clarity and conditions for freediving, as well as its location which means that the group only require a short speedboat ride to get to a number of islands with deep and protected dive sites, most with access to 60 meters.

Most participants are staying at the conveniently located Boat Lagoon Resort, for ease of island departures each day.

Wicky Sundram, GM of the Boat Lagoon Resort commented “It’s been an exciting week hosting the Deep Week Thailand participants at our resort. It is also an honour for us at Phuket Boat Lagoon to have the presence of Alexey and Adam. With participants from over 35 countries, we look forward to being at their service for this Deep Week event, and moving forward, we are excited to work with the organisers for the next Deep Week Thailand at our resort.”

Both Alexey and Adam encourage everyone to enjoy their time in the water and better themselves, whatever their background or level.

Don’t worry if you missed out this time, there is already talk of Deep Week Thailand 2023 taking place.

For more information:

www.adamfreediver.com/deep-week-thailand

https://freedivingfamily.com/deep-week-thailand