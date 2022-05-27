Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival

Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival

DIVING: Phuket recently hosted the huge free dive training event ‘Deep Week’, a hugely popular occasion that sold out in just 5 days and can lay claim to be largest of its kind to be held in open water in Asia and possibly the world.


By Joanna Matlub

Friday 27 May 2022, 12:35PM

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

Photo: Ken Yashiro

« »

The event, held from May 14-21, saw over 100 free divers descend on Phuket from over 35 countries to take part in the organised week of training, freediving and events.

It was hosted and organised by Alexey Molchanov (24-time world champion AIDA and CMAS, world record holder, and freediving promoter) and Adam Stern (eight-time Australian freediving record holder), and in addition to freediving, everyone who took part was engaged in depth training, theory sessions and workshops to help enhance their knowledge and technique.

“Events like this are going to help boost the economic recovery of Phuket,” commented Shaun Stenning, owner of 5 Star Marine who were official boat partner for the event.

“This attracts a different kind of customer to Phuket as well as highlighting the best of what Phuket and the surrounding waters have to offer. We are delighted to be the boat partner of this event and to see such talented free divers from across the world flying in,” he added.

Deep Week has positioned itself as a leading freediving educational event where some of the top experts and free divers come together from around the world for one week of shared learning experiences. However, they also cater to absolute beginners who want to learn a new skill and hobby, and Deep Week allows beginners to complete Wave 1 and Wave 2 courses.

Phuket was selected due to the water clarity and conditions for freediving, as well as its location which means that the group only require a short speedboat ride to get to a number of islands with deep and protected dive sites, most with access to 60 meters.

Most participants are staying at the conveniently located Boat Lagoon Resort, for ease of island departures each day.

Wicky Sundram, GM of the Boat Lagoon Resort commented “It’s been an exciting week hosting the Deep Week Thailand participants at our resort. It is also an honour for us at Phuket Boat Lagoon to have the presence of Alexey and Adam. With participants from over 35 countries, we look forward to being at their service for this Deep Week event, and moving forward, we are excited to work with the organisers for the next Deep Week Thailand at our resort.”

Both Alexey and Adam encourage everyone to enjoy their time in the water and better themselves, whatever their background or level.

Don’t worry if you missed out this time, there is already talk of Deep Week Thailand 2023 taking place.

For more information:

www.adamfreediver.com/deep-week-thailand

https://freedivingfamily.com/deep-week-thailand

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch
Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight
Ferrari failure masks progress as Mercedes joins the fight in Spain
Thailand fall 20 golds short of target
Phuket hosts Wheelchair Basketball Championship
Phuket International Rugby 10s back with a bang
Wattana claims elusive snooker gold
Verstappen takes title lead after Leclerc Ferrari failure
Man City win Premier League title after epic fightback on final day
Man City aim to end Liverpool’s quadruple bid in Premier League climax
Leclerc beats verstappen to Spanish pole as Mercedes rebounds
Prakongvech continues love affair with Blue Canyon
Football’s clean sweep dream is on
Laguna Phuket Marathon is back
Annissa to compete in World Surf League

 

Phuket community
Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Oh Noooo! Exploration of large amounts of ground water lowers ground water levels to much, Is a thr...(Read More)

Barbara Lange goes home

@BigaAResort, answer is: Perhaps a indirect promotion of .. "The available services as hiring ...(Read More)

Pa Khlok mayor sacked for corruption

he will be back and who is actually checking ? Horst...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

Start with be serious about possession of driving license! No driving license? STOP! Can walk home!...(Read More)

Pa Khlok mayor sacked for corruption

Must be a Mayor without 'power/influence'. Safe to tackle/set a public show example. How abo...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

LOL. Only way that will ever happen is if 2/3rds of the local population are not allowed to use any ...(Read More)

DDPM explains ‘missing’ Phuket tsunami warning buoys

[...one was missing but has now been covered...] Covered with what? Perhaps you actually mean REcove...(Read More)

Pa Khlok mayor sacked for corruption

Now there's a first! A corrupt official actually losing his job rather than the usual "tran...(Read More)

DDPM explains ‘missing’ Phuket tsunami warning buoys

'In one word', as usual energy input in a bla-bla explaination of ignorance, laziness, irres...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 