Phuket hosts 2nd annual eSports competition

ESPORTS: The 2nd annual Phuket eSports tournament kicked off last Saturday (July 1) as 16 teams battled it out for trophies and cash prizes.

Esports
By The Phuket News

2023-07-05 15:12:22

A total of 512 participants made up 64 separate teams consisting eight players per team had entered an online qualifying round between June 19-23. From this a total of 16 teams progressed to contest last weekend’s final rounds with trophies and cash prizes of B30,000, B20,000 and B10,000 up for grabs for the top three finishers.

The game being contested was Realm of Valor (RoV). RoV is the esports national league in Thailand that incorporates the multiplayer online battle arena game known as Arena of Valor, a hugely popular game that is contested in organised leagues throughout the world.

Saturday’s opening ceremony was held at Central Floresta mall in Kathu at 12:30pm and was presided over by the President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) Rewat Areerob.

Mr Rewat who was joined by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket; Pattarawut Arisrakulthorn, deputy director of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket office, in addition to representatives from the Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation, associated executives, distinguished guests and members of the media.

The competition strives to promote skill development among youngsters and the general public through eSports in regards to adhering to rules, regulations, etiquette and practice which can be transferable into real world sports competitions, organisers said at the opening ceremony.

It is also an opportunity to promote the true potential of computer technology while providing a boost to the local tourism industry, they added.

No details were provided by the organisers as to the actual winners of the competition, at time of press.

The Phuket competition came shortly after the first-ever Olympic Esports Week kicked off in Singapore on June 22 as the industry continues to grow.

