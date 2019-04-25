THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket hosts 109th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee Meeting

PHUKET: On Wednesday (Apr 24), the Royal Thai Consulate General attended the 109th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee (RBC) Meeting in Phuket, held at Patong Resort Hotel.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 April 2019, 12:15PM

Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat (left) and Lt Gen Datuk Azizan bin Md Delin meet at the 109th Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee Meeting in Phuket on Wednesday (Apr 24). Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Commander of the Fourth Army Region base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat – the leading Army base in all of Southern Thailand – and attended by Army Field Commander of the West-Malaysian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Datuk Azizan bin Md Delin as well as various other Thai and Malaysian delegates.

The meeting, held biannually, addressed the performance of the committee during the past six months and issues pertaining to cross-border cooperation between the two countries.

Gen Pornsak said at the meeting, “The results of various activities carried out by the six working groups are invaluable to Malaysia and Thailand. These six working groups are Intelligence and Psychological Operations Working Group; Land Working Group; Combined Maritime Working Group; Air Working Group; Border Management Working Group; and Disaster Management Working Group.

“All working groups are set to work in all circumstances and prepared to combat any hardship or challenges with the aim to solve the common problems at the border areas.

Close cooperation and coordination among agencies have strengthened and maintained sustainability, peace and stability along the border,” Gen Pornsak told the committee.

 

 

