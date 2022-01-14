BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

PHUKET: Patong Hospital, Chalong Hospital and Thalang Hospital are now issuing certificates for tourists, Thais and foreigners, who need official confirmation that they have completed their 10-day isolation at a hotel after testing positive for COVID-19 on landing in Phuket.

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 January 2022, 06:58PM

The new notice posted earlier today (Jan 14). Image: Phuket Info Center

The new notice posted earlier today (Jan 14). Image: Phuket Info Center

The certificates will be issued only to tourists who completed their 10-day isolation at a hotel, not any other venue, Dr Sunanta Kajownrungreang, Deputy Director of Patong Hospital, told The Phuket News late this afternoon (Jan 14).

“Certificates will not be issued for home isolation,” she added.

Dr Sunanta explained that a notice announcing the service posted by Patong Hospital yesterday, saying that tourists could apply by themselves (see here), had now been changed. 

Tourists cannot apply by themselves. The hotels where the tourists completed their 10-day isolation must apply on the tourist’s behalf, Dr Sunanta confirmed.

A new notice, in Thai only, announcing the service was posted today.

The certificates previously cost B700 each. They now cost B1,000 each, Dr Sunanta also confirmed.

In order to apply for a certificate, the relevant hotel must provide the following documents by email:

  • A copy of the tourist’s passport (presumably of the face page and the inbound immigration stamp to enter Thailand)
  • The laboratory test results proving the tourist tested positive;
  • A certificate from the hotel confirming that the 10-day quarantine was completed
  • A bank transfer slip confirming the tourist has paid B1,000 for the certificate.

The details for applying for a certificate from any of the three hospitals were provided as follows:

Patong Hospital
Tel: 063-1685255
Email:  patonghotel.iso@gmail.com.
Account Name: Patong Hospital Maintenance
Bank: Krung Thai Bank
Account number: 837-1-00049-9

Thalang Hospital 
Tel: 065-2059200 / 065-2059201
Email: fonmilemean@gmail.com
Account name: Thalang Hospital maintenance account
Bank: Government Savings Bank
Account No: 054910092664

Chalong Hospital
Tel: 076-383076
Email: coordinate.chalonghospital@gmail.com
Account name: Chalong Hospital maintenance account
Bank: Krungthai Bank
Account number: 679-0-75845-3

Certificates will take one to two days to be issued.

Applicants must wait to receive an email in order to arrange an appointment to collect the certificate from the hospital in person.

