Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Hospitality Challenge Charity Golf Tournament Confirmed

Phuket Hospitality Challenge Charity Golf Tournament Confirmed

GOLF: Asean Events and Fore Management have confirmed the Phuket Hospitality Challenge charity golf day will take place on Thursday October 22 and are proud to announce Plantations International Co Ltd as the event’s very first Title Sponsor.

Golf
By Sponsored

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 09:30AM

The event sees hospitality and service industry professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas come together at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course for a fun yet competitive day with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region.

Being the only event of its kind, it is the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, landlords, club owners and others involved in the hospitality service industry to convene in a relaxed environment.

Title Sponsor Plantations International see the charity-driven tournament as a great way to partner up with local events businesses in Thailand and give back to the community.

“This year has been especially trying for many companies and individuals in Thailand and it is with great pleasure we have secured the Title Sponsorship of the event by such a well-established international company,” commented event organisers Mark Cameron of Asean Events and Chris Watson of FORE Management.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“Plantations International is a perfect partner for a golfing event with their agroforestry business model background. As an end product of the event experience, it will be raising funds for local children’s charity the Laguna Children’s First Fund. It is a great way for them to give back to the community which has struggled this past year.”

Plantations International is a multinational plantation and farm management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry “agroforestry” management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large land holders and institutional investors. They place teamwork, innovation, and a passion for creating “ethical & sustainable capital” at the heart of everything they do.

From the preconceptual planning stage to harvesting and marketing the final products, they strive to go the extra mile to exceed their clients’ expectations. Plantations International currently has two offices in Thailand: its main administrative headquarters are located in Bangkok and its Plantation Management offices are located in Sri Racha, Chon Buri where all plantation management and monitoring take place.

To register your team and/or interest in becoming a sponsor, please email mark@asean-events.com or call +66 (0) 614866736

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SAT-Phuket Sports World Invitation 2020 confirmed
Alex Albon has been a man under pressure in 2020.
Badminton’s Thomas and Uber Cup postponed after coronavirus pull-outs
Five things we learned from the Premier League’s return
Hamilton wins 90th race, Albon third in terrific Tuscany
Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool as Premier League returns
Hamilton on pole in first Tuscan Grand Prix
COVID KO for Thai football
Team-by-team Premier League 2020/21 Preview
Sumalee gym offering Muay Thai and yoga classes to help local children
Italian GP a glimpse of F1’s future
Thailand football coach Nishino happy to be back
IOC says Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’
Thais pull out of Thomas and Uber Cups
Gasly wins Italian thriller

 

Phuket community
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

...on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.>> This m...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Search YouTube for "How much for a quarantine in Phuket ??"...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

So 1200 visitors will generate 1 billion Thb a month? Each one is supposed to spend 1 million Thb a ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

@Galong, yup, you hit the nail right on the head! The present 'domestic holiday discount inject...(Read More)

DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

Once a 'grab' took place, than the rest of follow up is just show in Thailand. Many 'gra...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

I tough they would be serviced every 4-6 month with a spare one exchanged the buoy out there and the...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

If the thai health system is among the best in the world ( guess they mean among the 3rd world count...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Another thai 'mathematical' financial design from the thai drawing board. Not a single thoug...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

Seen this whole long time dysfunctional happening of tsunami buoys and reputation NDWC ( they knew i...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

In January (!!!) Indian Navy already informed thai government that 1 buoy was without batteries, eq...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property

 