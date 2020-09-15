Phuket Hospitality Challenge Charity Golf Tournament Confirmed

GOLF: Asean Events and Fore Management have confirmed the Phuket Hospitality Challenge charity golf day will take place on Thursday October 22 and are proud to announce Plantations International Co Ltd as the event’s very first Title Sponsor.

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 09:30AM

The event sees hospitality and service industry professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas come together at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course for a fun yet competitive day with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region.

Being the only event of its kind, it is the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, landlords, club owners and others involved in the hospitality service industry to convene in a relaxed environment.

Title Sponsor Plantations International see the charity-driven tournament as a great way to partner up with local events businesses in Thailand and give back to the community.

“This year has been especially trying for many companies and individuals in Thailand and it is with great pleasure we have secured the Title Sponsorship of the event by such a well-established international company,” commented event organisers Mark Cameron of Asean Events and Chris Watson of FORE Management.

“Plantations International is a perfect partner for a golfing event with their agroforestry business model background. As an end product of the event experience, it will be raising funds for local children’s charity the Laguna Children’s First Fund. It is a great way for them to give back to the community which has struggled this past year.”

Plantations International is a multinational plantation and farm management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry “agroforestry” management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large land holders and institutional investors. They place teamwork, innovation, and a passion for creating “ethical & sustainable capital” at the heart of everything they do.

From the preconceptual planning stage to harvesting and marketing the final products, they strive to go the extra mile to exceed their clients’ expectations. Plantations International currently has two offices in Thailand: its main administrative headquarters are located in Bangkok and its Plantation Management offices are located in Sri Racha, Chon Buri where all plantation management and monitoring take place.

To register your team and/or interest in becoming a sponsor, please email mark@asean-events.com or call +66 (0) 614866736