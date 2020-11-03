Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Hospitality Challenge a swinging success

Phuket Hospitality Challenge a swinging success

GOLF: The eagerly awaited annual Plantations International sponsored Phuket Hospitality Challenge took place at Laguna Golf Phuket on Oct 22 and was a resounding success.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 November 2020, 10:00AM

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket.

« »

The charity golf event saw hospitality and service industry professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas come together at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course.

Over 104 golfers participated to bring an atmosphere of competitive fun, with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region. This was the biggest turnout in the event’s 5-year history and made for a very enjoyable and memorable day.

The event could not have taken place without title sponsor Plantations International. Much gratitude was also owed to Drinks & Co and Bevchain who supplied all the beverages throughout the pre-golf welcome drinks session and gala dinner.

There were also 12 fantastic hole sponsored events by Angsana, Angsana Villas, Hole in One Bar Kathu, Whisgars, Outrigger, Banyan Tree, Bayan Tree Spa, Drinks and Co, Plantations International, Cassia, Lady Pie and Kenny Rogers – all of whom laid on some amazing food and refreshments for all the golfers.

“We were delighted to host over 100 golfers at our Children’s First Fund (CFF) charity event in Phuket,” commented title sponsor Plantations International.

“The money raised for the CFF was a ‘hole in one’ for a hugely successful event. Plantations International would like to thank everyone who took part on this day and we are looking forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event.”

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Mark Cameron of Asean Events who organised the day said: “It was amazing to see so many people come together and support the event in these trying times, especially for so many affected in the Service and Hospitality Industry.

“It was a perfect way for everyone to get back into a fun networking event and was just what was needed after everyone being out of action for so long.

“As an end product of the event experience, we also raised B209,000 during the on course and dinner fund raising activities, which is an exceptional amount from all the golfers and these were much needed funds for the local children’s charity Children’s First Fund, otherwise known as CFF.

“Many supporters of the event that donated prizes for the charity raffle also need to be thanked for their much-needed support and kindness,” Mark added.

The winners of the event, Plantations International Team 2, were very gracious in not accepting their first place spot in their role as title sponsors, electing to pass on the accolade to second placed Team Speerchuckers who then finished in top spot ahead of Stuck in Paradise on count back.

Asean Events and Fore Management would like to thank everyone who took part and sponsored the event, and look forward to announcing the Bangkok Hospitality Challenge very soon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sydney to Hobart yacht race gets go-ahead
Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot
What does the future hold for unstoppable Mercedes?
Tragedy as English Derby winner put down at Melbourne Cup
After a life of excess Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation
Leicester power into second place, Fulham earn first win
Nation prepares to stop for a Melbourne Cup behind closed doors
Arsenal take the points at Man Utd as Bale sends Spurs second
Young Atthaya wins 2020 Order of Merit
Mercedes wins constructors title with Imola one-two
Bottas on pole as Mercedes dominates Imola
Jota caps Liverpool fightback as Man City, Chelsea win
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup
Farrell targets Autumn Nations Cup triumph after England win Six Nations
Former Wallaby wins plaudits after coming out as gay

 

Phuket community
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Absolute disgrace should be kept closed - I dived in the caves there two weeks ago and whilst sea li...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Absurd...It is very unfortunate that Thailand seems unable to put anyone in charge that has a clue h...(Read More)

COVID impacts expected to force hotel sales in 2021

Duh. How long has it taken to realize this?! It was obvious 6 months ago! Utter incompetence ...(Read More)

Cabinet blanks talk on re-opening Phuket tourism

Why exactly would they care about what is going on in Phuket or any other tourist areas. They are a...(Read More)

More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay

As an archeologist, I always love to see this type of new discovery....(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

It would be good publicity to reopen. There won't be any tourists for years to come, anyway....(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Money first....(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

What a great thing to do. People working together. Let's hope this becomes a regular event. Go P...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Personally I don't believe for a minute he actually had the virus. 3 day recovery? I call BS. Ju...(Read More)

Tour operators turn spiritual

Wow, times of being desperate for tour operators. .."Skies to open for worshippers/ tour operat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket

 