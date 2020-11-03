Phuket Hospitality Challenge a swinging success

GOLF: The eagerly awaited annual Plantations International sponsored Phuket Hospitality Challenge took place at Laguna Golf Phuket on Oct 22 and was a resounding success.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 November 2020, 10:00AM

The charity golf event saw hospitality and service industry professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas come together at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course.

Over 104 golfers participated to bring an atmosphere of competitive fun, with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region. This was the biggest turnout in the event’s 5-year history and made for a very enjoyable and memorable day.

The event could not have taken place without title sponsor Plantations International. Much gratitude was also owed to Drinks & Co and Bevchain who supplied all the beverages throughout the pre-golf welcome drinks session and gala dinner.

There were also 12 fantastic hole sponsored events by Angsana, Angsana Villas, Hole in One Bar Kathu, Whisgars, Outrigger, Banyan Tree, Bayan Tree Spa, Drinks and Co, Plantations International, Cassia, Lady Pie and Kenny Rogers – all of whom laid on some amazing food and refreshments for all the golfers.

“We were delighted to host over 100 golfers at our Children’s First Fund (CFF) charity event in Phuket,” commented title sponsor Plantations International.

“The money raised for the CFF was a ‘hole in one’ for a hugely successful event. Plantations International would like to thank everyone who took part on this day and we are looking forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event.”

Mark Cameron of Asean Events who organised the day said: “It was amazing to see so many people come together and support the event in these trying times, especially for so many affected in the Service and Hospitality Industry.

“It was a perfect way for everyone to get back into a fun networking event and was just what was needed after everyone being out of action for so long.

“As an end product of the event experience, we also raised B209,000 during the on course and dinner fund raising activities, which is an exceptional amount from all the golfers and these were much needed funds for the local children’s charity Children’s First Fund, otherwise known as CFF.

“Many supporters of the event that donated prizes for the charity raffle also need to be thanked for their much-needed support and kindness,” Mark added.

The winners of the event, Plantations International Team 2, were very gracious in not accepting their first place spot in their role as title sponsors, electing to pass on the accolade to second placed Team Speerchuckers who then finished in top spot ahead of Stuck in Paradise on count back.

Asean Events and Fore Management would like to thank everyone who took part and sponsored the event, and look forward to announcing the Bangkok Hospitality Challenge very soon.