Phuket Hospital calls for people to help identify deceased woman

PHUKET: Thalang Hospital has asked Phuket residents for help with identification of a female ’Jane Doe’ patient who died on May 26.

death
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 12:00PM

Thalang Hospital has posted an online plea to help with identification of a diseased woman. Image: Thalang Hospital Facebook

The call for help was posted on Thalang Hospital official Facebook page on May 27 and later shared by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior.

The publication is supported with a photo of a person with short, dark hair on a hospital bed. Medical personnel did not provide any other relevant information such as approximate age, body height or weight, prominent physical characteristics or distinguishing characteristics.

Also it was not revealed where the patient came from and with what diagnoses, condition, or injury.

The hospital informed that unless relatives are found by June 1 (10am) the body will be handed over to Kusoldharm Foundation.

Neither Thalang Hospital nor Phuket Info Center have provided any specific phone number for people to call if they can help identify the diseased woman. Thalang Hospital’s phone number for general inquiries is 076-311033 (as stated on the hospital’s Facebook page and website).

