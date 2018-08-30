THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket hospital apologises for leaving gauze in new mother during delivery

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today apologised and promised to pay compensation after a doctor at a government hospital left gauze inside a new mother after she had her child delivered by surgery at Thalang Hospital.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 30 August 2018, 06:06PM

Thanchanok ‘Tal’ Salangam, 17, with her family and her newborn daughter at their home in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thanchanok ‘Tal’ Salangam, 17, with her family and her newborn daughter at their home in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dr Jirapan Taepan, Chief Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), apologised for the incident and promised that Ms Thanchanok would receive compensation. Photo: PR Dept

Dr Jirapan Taepan, Chief Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), apologised for the incident and promised that Ms Thanchanok would receive compensation. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) officials visited Thanchanok ‘Tal’ Salangam, 17, and her family at their home in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Aug 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) officials visited Thanchanok ‘Tal’ Salangam, 17, and her family at their home in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Aug 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health officers visited the woman, 17-year-old Thanchanok ‘Tal’ Salangam, at her home in Srisoonthorn in central Phuket yesterday (Aug 29), and made their apology and gave her a gift basket.

Ms Thanchanok explained, “I chose to give birth at Thalang Hospital. Afterwards, the doctor told me to stay in hospital for three days to recover. Then I was allowed me to go home with my child.

However, complications during the birth required the doctor present to stitch a wound closed.

“The doctor made another appointment in seven days. I still had pain, but I thought it was normal. I went back after 45 days and a nurse just gave me pills and told me to go home, but still the pain continued.

“On Tuesday (Aug 28), the pain was so bad I could not stand or sit. I felt like there was something in my uterus. I went into bathroom and I found a piece of gauze in there. It was black and smelly.

“I went back to Thalang Hospital to show them and for an internal examination, but the doctor just gave antibiotics and told me to go home. The doctor said that nothing else was left inside,” Ms Thanchanok explainde.

Today (Aug 30), PPHO Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan told the press, “I understand the situation, after Tal underwent a medical procedure at Thalang Hospital at 3am on June 18.”

Dr Jirapan noted, “Ms Tal’s relatives did not file a formal complaint about this, but they wanted Thalang Hospital to realise their mistakes.

“My staff visited them at their home and apologised for the incident. Next, I will ensure that Ms Tal receives compensation in accordance with the law.

Dr Jirapan added that standard post-natal appointments for new mothers at all government hospitals were now to be 30 days after birth, not 45 days.

“Thank you to the Tal family for this suggestion. I will improve our procedures for better service and to restore confidence in Thalang Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket has confirmed, “The case is now under investigation in order to determine whether it must be considered a matter of negligence or not.

“However, for now, I have to wait for the results of a health examination of the victim, which I expect to receive by Sept 4,” Col Anukul said.

 

 

