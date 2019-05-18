Kata Rocks
Phuket honours Visakha Bucha Day

PHUKET: Hundreds of devotees joined the ceremonies held at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town early this morning (May 18) to honour the major Buddhist holy day Visakha Bucha.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 18 May 2019, 01:47PM

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day were conducted this morning at Wat Wichit Sangkaram and other Buddhist temples of Phuket. Photo: Phuket PR Department

The ceremonies began in the morning with Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana and his wife Sitthinee Tavipatana leading provincial officials in joining the religious event.

Each year on Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhists all over the world commemorate three great events on this full moon of the sixth lunar month: The birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

Devout Buddhists rise early to visit temples to make merit and listen to sermons on the Buddha’s teachings.

Splash Beach Club

After sunset, candle-lit processions will take place at major temples throughout the country, with devout Buddhists walking clockwise three times around the principal chapel while clasping three incense sticks, a lighted candle and lotus buds.

During the “wiang tian” candle processions, the air is filled with burning incense and smoke from the candles as the faithful complete this most sacred of Buddhist celebrations.

 

 

