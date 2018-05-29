PHUKET: Hundreds of devotees joined the ceremonies held at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town early this morning (May 29) to honour the major Buddhist holy day Visakha Bucha.

culturereligionThe Phuket News

Tuesday 29 May 2018, 11:36AM

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

Ceremonies to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day began at Wat Wichit Sangkaram in Phuket Town at 8am. Photo: PR Dept

The ceremonies began at 8am with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong leading Phuket’s highest-ranking officials in joining the religious event.

Attendees took part in the traditional candle-lighting ceremonies, blessings and prayers, which included a special sermon for King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit

With many students in attendance, an exhibition has been set up to educate people of the importance of and the principles related to Visakha Bucha Day, which to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Gautama Buddha, whose teachings became the foundation of Buddhism.

In addition to the traditional religious ceremonies, a “Big Cleaning Day” event will also be held as part of the temple festivities today.