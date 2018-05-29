The ceremonies began at 8am with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong leading Phuket’s highest-ranking officials in joining the religious event.
Attendees took part in the traditional candle-lighting ceremonies, blessings and prayers, which included a special sermon for King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit
With many students in attendance, an exhibition has been set up to educate people of the importance of and the principles related to Visakha Bucha Day, which to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Gautama Buddha, whose teachings became the foundation of Buddhism.
In addition to the traditional religious ceremonies, a “Big Cleaning Day” event will also be held as part of the temple festivities today.
