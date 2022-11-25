British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket honours Rama VI

Phuket honours Rama VI

PHUKET: Vice Governor Pichet Panapong this morning (Nov 25) led local officials to honour the life and achievements of King Vajiravudh, Rama VI.


By The Phuket News

Friday 25 November 2022, 09:10PM

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket officials paid respect to King Rama VI in Phuket Town today (Nov 25). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Vice Governor Pichet presided over the ceremony, held at the Pluk Panya Municipal School in Phuket’s Old Town where a monument to Rama VI is located.

Officials from various government offices and agencies took part is the event as well as students and members of general public.

Government officers were to wear their full dress white uniforms at the ceremony. Other attendees were pink in honour of the colour for the day of the monarch’s birth.

Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Vajiravudh on the anniversary of his death in 1925. Rama VI ruled during the First World War and the years after and was the sixth king of the Chakri Dynasty.

Phuket Property

King Vajiravudh is recognised for his great input into Thai literature as he was not only a talented author of modern novels, stories, poems, and plays, but also translated into Thai many English and French masterpieces including Shakespeare and Agatha Christie. Rama VI was well-versed in Sanskrit and Hindu literature, including the Ramayana.

Rama VI continued his father’s, King Rama V’s, path of reforms to modernise the nation. King Vajiravudh founded Chulalongkorn University, the first university in Siam, named in honor of his father. He also founded the Dusit Thani micronation project as an experimental sandbox for democracy development.

Rama VI organised Siam’s defence and established military academies as well as introduced a new armed forces rank of general. Thai students know King Vajiravudh as the Father of Thai Scouting. King Rama VI brought the idea of Scouting from Great Britain where he studied and made Siam one of the first countries to create a Scout Corps.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket business crackdown, Homeless community committee, 4 more in Michelin Guide || November 25
Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day
Reward offered for prisoner on the run
Minimart in central Phuket robbed at knifepoint
Tourism workers face uncertainty
Phuket companies targetted in nominee crackdown
Hurt journos want riot cops probed
Four Phuket restaurants added to Michelin Guide Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road crackdown incoming? Expert’s warning over road projects, Phuket floods || November 24
Tourism operators urged to focus on spending
Sa Ton Pho community still looking for a place to call home
China’s daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began
Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert
Polish man dies as motorbike slams into taxi

 

Phuket community
Tourism workers face uncertainty

Very difficult to operate a tourism related business when you aren't provided with accurate info...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Being "canon flesh" isn't that bad. Think about if he would use them as cannon fodder....(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

See it this way: For Thai Officialdom prostitution/touting is illegal when they not get a piece of t...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Hypocrite Thai officialdom should stop saying that there is no prostitution in Thailand. The whole w...(Read More)

Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert

Traffic Jams we have already, right? Fix the problems of that first! So, sustaineble long term solid...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Yes they are so annoying to tourists, yet Soi Crocodile was one of the most popular nightspots on th...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road crackdown incoming? Expert’s warning over road projects, Phuket floods || November 24

Leave the food vans alone..they are a major tourist attraction and a part of what the experience of ...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

He should be removed from politics altogether because he will only ever be remembered as the general...(Read More)

Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert

Take a lot more than building more roads on Phuket to improve the 'quality of life" for res...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket

 