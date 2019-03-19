THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket honours Rama V, the importance of decentralised government

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V, revered for bringing much modernisation to Thailand at the turn of the last century.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 01:06PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a formal ceremony yesterday (Mar 18) to honour King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V. PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana (right) joins the large cleanup event at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 18). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana (right) joins the large cleanup event at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 18). Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

A large cleanup event was held at Queen Sirikit Park and along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakphong presided over the formal ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9am yesterday to mark “Thai Local Day”, as celebrated around the country, joined by Vice Governors Prakob Wongmaneerung and Thanyawat Chanpinit.

Also present was a large ensemble of heads of local government offices, local administrative organisations and local government officials.

Thai Local Day is held each year to honour the great improvements Rama V – in full, Somdetch Phra Paramindr Maha Chulalongkorn, but often referred to by Thais as Phrachunlachomklao – including the understanding of the importance of local government as an important foundation of democratic governance.

As such, government officials, administrators, council members, local administrative organisations, and officials were yesterday all urged to continue to perform their duties with diligence.

To also mark the occasion, Phuket Municipality together with a network of other agencies and volunteers held a large cleanup event at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town and along the Bang Yai Canal through town.

QSI International School Phuket

Governor Phakaphong presided over the event, joined by Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

Mayor Somjai explained that by the Cabinet resolution on June 22, 2010, the date of March 18 of each year is to be celebrated as Thai Local Day in order to commemorate Rama V’s grace and vision in bringing decentralisation of government to Thailand.

The date marks when Tha Chalom in Samut Sakhon Province was designated a “sanitation division”, today the simplest form of local administration, making Tha Chalom the first local administration in the country.

“The establishment of Tha Chalom sanitation division was the starting point of decentralisation of Thai government, laying the foundation for local development. It is a form of self-government that continues today, allowing local administrative organisations nationwide to prosper and provide stability as the core of local development,” she said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt Phuket spa shooter
German expat dies in motorbike accident
Official inspects elephant camps after Big Buddha complaint
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa
Mains water supply shortages in Thalang
National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Cherng Talay to be hit with mains water supply shut-off
Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road
Power outage to hit Cherng Talay
Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electrocuted by power lines! ’Killer’ taxi driver turns self in? Thailand votes early! || March 18
Phuket Opinion: Cashing in on the ‘Smart City’
Worker, 25, electrocuted by high-voltage cable
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport

Of course "silence falls". Self declared important officials talks from a aircon office to...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Oh, and tourists do still come here and drive that road, reading the road signs and expect people, i...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Where has the reader been the last decades, saying ' that is new to me', not knowing that in...(Read More)

Mains water supply shortages in Thalang

So far only read about & experience water shortage on Phuket island, effecting inhabitants and t...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

You don't need to live here or be that intelligent to see Thailand for what it is, this road is ...(Read More)

National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply

Wow, things become serious. Is there already a plan to forbid the unneeded use of water during Sonkr...(Read More)

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

Hope TAT or Phuket Government make international public statements that after 01 April Phuket has no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 