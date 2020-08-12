Kata Rocks
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

PHUKET: The island’s top-ranking officials joined a merit-making ceremony at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town this morning to honour the 88th birthday of the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. In her honour, today (Aug 12) is also celebrated as Mother’s Day throughout the country.

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 11:38AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning joined a mass merit-making ceremony with 89 monks from temples across Phuket to honour Queen Sirikit's 88th birthday. Photo: PR Phuket

Leading officials joined the mass merit-making ceremony with 89 monks from temples across Phuket to honour Queen Sirikit’s 88th birthday. Photo: PR Phuket

Leading officials joined the mass merit-making ceremony with 89 monks from temples across Phuket to honour Queen Sirikit’s 88th birthday. Photo: PR Phuket

Leading the ceremony, which included the giving of alms to 89 monks, was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. The 89 monks taking part in the blessing ceremony represented temples from across the island.

Joining the occasion were Phuket’s three Vice Governors, the island’s highest-ranking police commanders, senior officials as well as members of the public and school children to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s and recognise her various charitable efforts for the nation.

The official birthday activities continued at Phuket Rajabhat University at 9am, where attendees throughout the day have the opportunity to sign an official book of birthday wishes for Queen Sirikit.

At 5:30pm, there will be the ceremony to pay respects to Queen Sirikit and a candle-lit ceremony.

All government offices are closed today.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the auspicious day as a sign of respect and in honour of Queen Sirikit.

