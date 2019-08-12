Kata Rocks
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s birthday

PHUKET: Official ceremonies in honour of Queen Sirikit’s 87th birthday began in Phuket today with a blessing ceremony and alms giving at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Aug 12).

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 August 2019, 12:10PM

The official celebrations to honour Queen Sirikit’s birthday, also celebrated throughout the country as Mother’s Day, began at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Aug 12). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over a merit-making ceremony during which rice, dry foods and other items were donated to 88 monks

Joining the ceremony were a host of leading Phuket officials, including judges, police and military officers, along with students and members of the public.

The order of monks present for the ceremony today was the Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit, dedicated as a Royal temple.

“It is a great auspicious event for all Phuket people to show their loyalty and appreciate the grace of Queen Sirikit, and in dedication of His Highness in His Majesty the King for Thai citizens to keep calm for the advancement of the nation and Phuket province,” the Governor said.

The events began at 8:30am with a series of blessing and prayer ceremonies conducted by Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Brahmin-Hindu and Sikh local religious leaders.

At 9:15am, official books for the public to sign congratulatory messages to Queen Sirikit were made available to the public at Phuket Rajabhat University in Rassada, and at 10am a special mass release of several species of fish was held at Saphan Hin.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

At 10:45am, a special public area mass clean-up of local canals and main roads began at Saphan Hin under the royal project "We do good things with our hearts".

At 11:30am, a special charity lunch was provided children at the Tawan Chai Village on Koh Siray.

Other events to be held today to honour Queen Sirikit include a mass cleanup at Nai Yang beach starting at 2pm

At 6pm tonight, a special candle-lit ceremony to honour the occasion of Queen Sirikit's Birthday Celebration will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University.

All people are welcome to join the events. Those who do are asked to wear blue, the auspicious colour of Queen Sirikit.

