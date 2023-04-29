Phuket honours Prince’s birthday

PHUKET: Tributes were paid today to mark the 18th birthday of Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti Sirivibulyarajakumar.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 03:50PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the tributes at Wat Mongkhon Wararam in Sakhu this morning where a merit making ceremony led by Buddhist monks was conducted in special honour of the young Prince’s landmark birthday.

Joining Governor Narong was his wife Boonwandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross Society, in addition to the President of the Cultural Council, several government officials, civil servants, police officers and legal officials.

The ceremony was to pay respects to Prince Dipangkorn by offering love and prayers to him and the Royal Thai Family in general.

Prince Dipangkorn was born on this day in 2005 and is heir presumptive to the throne as the son of King Vajiralongkorn and Srirasmi Suwadee.

Prince Dipangkorn is a keen aviation enthusiast, interested in flying from a very young age with an avid interest in building model and radio controlled aircrafts.

He has received praise for undertaking various charity and volunteer-based initiatives in the past such as the ‘We Do Good Deeds with Heart Project’ and is also a keen spectator and participant in a variety of sports.