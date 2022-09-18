Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Phuket honours National Youth Day

Phuket honours National Youth Day

PHUKET: A ceremony to celebrate this year’s National Youth Day was held at Sirinath National Park earlier today (Sept 18).

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 September 2022, 01:57PM

Adopting this year’s national slogan “Time for nature: youth and natural power”, the ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew ahead of the Thailand’s National Youth Day, which takes place on Tuesday (Sept 20).

Joining Governor Narong was his wife Wandee Woonciew, who holds the position of President of the Phuket Red Cross. Also present were Uraiwan Saeng Kaew, Head of Phuket Provincial Children’s and Family Homes, Lt. Tharathep Pantip, acting chairman of the Children’s Council and selected government officials.

In his opening speech Governor Narong explained that National Youth Day seeks to encourage children to participate in activities that can contribute to their personal development and help them live happily and successfully in society.

Furthermore it helps children realise the important role they have in contributing positively to the community and the welfare of the national.

Acting Lt. Tharathep explained how National Youth Day first began on Sept 20, 1985, after the United Nations designated 1985 as the International Year of Youth.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs in Thailand then elected to choose the date to celebrate the nation’s youth every year as it also coincides with the birthday of HM King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V), born in 1853, and His Majesty King Ananda Mahidol, born in 1925. The occasion therefore also honours both kings.

During today’s ceremony Governor Narong gave out certificates to selected children on behalf of benefactors for youth in 2022. These included: awards for children in academic and educational fields on behalf of Mr Kritchapol Chandrapratak and Ms Tita Klaikaew; awards in the field of traditional arts and culture on behalf of Ms Kaewalin Petchhaeng; awards in the field of volunteer spirit and public service on behalf of Mr Nawaphat Eiasakul, Mr Phanthat Trairat, Ms Arisara Somthat and Mr Faisal Hassanee; awards in the field of morality, ethics and morality on behalf of Ms Thaksaya Chuenaka; awards in the field of sports and recreation on behalf of Mr Apisit Thongren and Mr Jetrin Sangwan.

Additionally a leadership prize was bestowed upon acting Lt Tharathep for his ongoing contributions to youth development.

The ceremony concluded with participants planting 50 sea sage trees and releasing 200 fish species at Sirinath National Park.

