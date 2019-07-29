THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket honours King’s Birthday with ceremonies, community projects

Phuket honours King’s Birthday with ceremonies, community projects

PHUKET: Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28).

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 29 July 2019, 12:28PM

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of peopThousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Deptle turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of peopThousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Deptle turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

« »

The official activities began with merit making at Phuket Provincial Hall at 6:30am with an official ceremony led by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana before alms were given to 68 monks from 7am.

At 7:30am, the island’s top-ranking officials pledged an oath of allegiance to be a good civil servant.

At 8:30am, Governor Phakaphong led a ceremony in offering scholarship donations from the Phuket chapter pf the Red Cross to students from poor families and at 9am signed a book of birthday congratulations messages for His Majesty. The books are norw available for all people to sign the messages of birthday wishes for His Majesty.

At 10am, officials joined hundreds more volunteers at Saphan Hin for the "Public Park in Honor of His Majesty the King" and the “One Province, One Chalermprakiat Road” projects, which together featured a mass beautification of the area, including cleanups, tidying up of the gardens and painting of the kerb stones.

At 10:30am, the Governor, officials and more volunteers joined an event to plant vetiver grass as a community project to raise awareness of preventing soil erosion along waterway banks.

At 11am, the Governor and yet more volunteers joined the members from the Phuket Red Cross in providing a special lunch and donating female necessities to 409 women inmates currently incarcerated at Phuket Provincial Prison.

The day’s official ceremonies drew to a close with a candle lit ceremony for blessings for His Majesty at Phuket Provincial Hall, with a special performance by student from Phuket Rajabhat University.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six drug suspects arrested in 10 days, B1.4mn in assets seized
Baby boy abandoned on rented room doorstep
Tourism app TagThai to offer full range of services in October
Country will prosper if Thais do their duty: HM
Phuket Property Guide: Getting a foothold on freehold
Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters
Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back
Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between
Police hunt man passing off fake B1,000 banknotes
Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen
Phuket Provincial Hall up in lights for King’s Birthday
Phuket to hold public events for HM King’s birthday
The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snakes on the move? Committing to E-Sports! B400 minimum wage? || July 26
Phuket thief caught after trying to sell B256k watch collection on Facebook

 

Phuket community
The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

"It is well known that police officers in free time drive family vans and taxis" And accor...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Mr.Kurt,what are you waffling about again? Upset that your local Orbor Tor didn't inform you fir...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

The first comment didn't show a lot of intellect ,but Mr.K"s comment easily beat that. As ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

I see @christysweet has somehow yet again changed the subject to thailand and sex - change the broke...(Read More)

They’re gone: Tourism development blamed for killing off Phuket turtle nesting sites

Chris's comment is strange - he suggests that after thousands of years of "Thai culture&quo...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Yep Nasa,that will definitely decide any upcoming local election !...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

What is the catch behind this gesture of good will? From which Chalong Orbor Tor budget was this buy...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

Phuket airport has a safety and security problem if Van/limousine drivers like Phuriphat can come an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

I must admit I don't see the point here. Right now, yes, we have regulations, but nobody cares a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

Why not celebrate and promote Thailand's role as sex provider to the world? Truly a profession t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Save Now Stay Later
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie

 