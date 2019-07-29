Phuket honours King’s Birthday with ceremonies, community projects

PHUKET: Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28).

culture

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 July 2019, 12:28PM

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of peopThousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Deptle turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people took part in the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

Thousands of people turned out for the official ceremonies to honour the 67th birthday of His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun yesterday (July 28). PR Dept

The official activities began with merit making at Phuket Provincial Hall at 6:30am with an official ceremony led by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana before alms were given to 68 monks from 7am.

At 7:30am, the island’s top-ranking officials pledged an oath of allegiance to be a good civil servant.

At 8:30am, Governor Phakaphong led a ceremony in offering scholarship donations from the Phuket chapter pf the Red Cross to students from poor families and at 9am signed a book of birthday congratulations messages for His Majesty. The books are norw available for all people to sign the messages of birthday wishes for His Majesty.

At 10am, officials joined hundreds more volunteers at Saphan Hin for the "Public Park in Honor of His Majesty the King" and the “One Province, One Chalermprakiat Road” projects, which together featured a mass beautification of the area, including cleanups, tidying up of the gardens and painting of the kerb stones.

At 10:30am, the Governor, officials and more volunteers joined an event to plant vetiver grass as a community project to raise awareness of preventing soil erosion along waterway banks.

At 11am, the Governor and yet more volunteers joined the members from the Phuket Red Cross in providing a special lunch and donating female necessities to 409 women inmates currently incarcerated at Phuket Provincial Prison.

The day’s official ceremonies drew to a close with a candle lit ceremony for blessings for His Majesty at Phuket Provincial Hall, with a special performance by student from Phuket Rajabhat University.