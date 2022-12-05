British International School, Phuket
Phuket honours King Bhumibol, Father’s Day

Phuket honours King Bhumibol, Father’s Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (Dec 5) led a series of ceremonies and merit-making activities to honour the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on this day 95 years ago. Today, a public holiday, is also Thailand National Day and is celebrated throughout the country as Father’s Day.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 December 2022, 01:36PM

The activities this morning began in the courtyard at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am with a merit making ceremony of giving alms, namely rice and dry food products, to 89 monks.

King Bhumibol, also referred to as Rama IX and ‘King Bhumibol The Great’, was 89 years old when he passed away at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Oct 13, 2016.

Other ceremonies observed this morning included paying respects to an image of King Bhumibol and the laying of flowers as tributes.

Present for the auspicious occasion were high-ranking Phuket officials, police, representatives from the military along with local business and community leaders, students and members of the public.

Governor Narong in his speech noted the multitude of royal  projects initiated by King Bhumibol during his reign of 70 years, which brought benefits for all peoples throughout the country.

More than 4,000 projects were launched with the goal of “strong and sustainable self-reliance and to use the land for maximum benefit”, he said.

“All of them have been praised and honoured both domestically and internationally. It is valuable work greatly benefiting the people of Thailand, and has also inspired many countries,” he said.

“His Highness was like the ‘Father of the Land’ to the people, so he is firmly in our hearts and a figure of  encouragement and the faith for all Thai people,” he added.

Governor Narong noted more events will follow to commemorate World Soil Day today.

In honour of King Bhumibol’s achievements in the progress of agricultural development, the United Nations has designated Dec 5 to be commemorated around the world as World Soil Day.

World Soil Day is held on Dec 5 each year as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

