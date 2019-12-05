Phuket honours King Bhumibol’s birthday, Father’s Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tawipatana led a mass ceremony to honour the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great this morning (Dec 5), a day also long honoured in Thailand as Father’s Day.

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 December 2019, 11:29AM

The event included the giving of alms to 89 monks. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tawipatana led a mass ceremony to honour the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this morning (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept

The official activities to hour the day began with the mass ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, which was followed by the giving of alms to 89 monks to mark the auspicious day.

At 9:30am, Governor Phakaphong led the heads of government agencies, military personnel, leading police chiefs and members of the public with a ceremony to pay tribute to King Bhumibol at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Many other activities to honour King Bhumbol, much loved and much revered by the Thai people for his achievements throughout his 70-year reign, will be held across the island today.

People joining the ceremonies are asked to wear yellow as a mark of respect.