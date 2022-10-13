British International School, Phuket
Phuket honours King Bhumibol

Phuket honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a mass ceremony this morning to commemorate the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, now called King Bhumibol The Great, who passed away on this day six years ago.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 October 2022, 09:50AM

King Bhumibol, also referred to as Rama IX, passed away at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Oct 13, 2016. He was 89.

The official events began at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am with a candle lighting ceremony and a mass blessing, followed by merit-making by offering alms to 89 monks at the main courtyard at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center, where Phuket Provincial Hall is located.

Joining the activities were hundreds of officials, including heads of government offices on the island, along with students, members of community organisations and members of the public.

A candle-lighting ceremony and a wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Phuket Auditorium building at the administraion center tonight, starting at 7pm

Today is a public holiday in Thailand and will see many activities throughout the country held to honour the King.

Although the sale of alcohol is not prohibited by law today, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on the day as a sign of respect and in honour of King Bhumibol.

