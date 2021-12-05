BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Formal ceremonies to honour King Bhumibol The Great (Rama IX) were held at the new Phuket Provincial Hall complex this morning (Dec 5) to remember and respect the late monarch.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 December 2021, 03:01PM

King Bhumibol’s birthday, on Dec 5, 1927, was celebrated throughout the king’s 70-year reign and is now also honoured as Thailand National Day. The day has also long been celebrated throughout Thailand as Father’s Day.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led the formal events to mark the auspicious day, starting with a blessing and merit-making ceremony this morning attended by 89 monks, one for each year of King Bhumibol’s life.

Joined by leading provincial government officials, military figures, key business people and local leaders in the community, Governor Narong then led a ceremony in the Auditorium building at the new complex to honour, pray and respect the late king.

The ceremony concluded with the respectful laying of bouquets in front of a portrait of King Bhumibol, a long-standing Thai tradition of paying tribute to deeply revered figures.

 

