Phuket honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Leading island officials led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew observed a small but solemn ceremony this morning to honour and remember King Bhumibol The Great, who passed away on this day five years ago.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 05:48PM

King Bhumibol, also referred to as Rama IX, passed away on Oct 13, 2016, at Siriraj Hospital. He was 89. The day is now marked as the national public holiday, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day.

At the ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning, Governor Narong led top-ranking officers in laying wreaths in front of an image of King Bhumibol, and recited a speech recounting the late King’s great achievements throughout his 70-year reign.

Specifically honoured was King Bhumibol’s grace, wisdom and compassion for the Thai people, and for his legacy of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy as a guideline for the people to live by.

“His light shone all over the land. like a pure soul of the people who are all appreciative of His Majesty’s infinite grace,” Governor Narong said.

The small gathering observed 89 seconds of silence to pay homage to His Majesty’s grace.

Phuket officials noted that the ceremony today was observed strictly under the measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.