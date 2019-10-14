Kata Rocks
Phuket honours King Bhumibol

Phuket honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: King Bhumibol Memorial Day was honoured in Phuket yesterday (Oct 13) with a range of official ceremonies and community activities across the island led by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 October 2019, 10:23AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a range of official ceremonies and community activities across the island yesterday (Oct 13) to honour King Bhumibol Memorial Day. Photo: PR Dept

At 7am a merit-making ceremony was held at Phuket Provincial Hall, with rice, dry foods and other daily necessities offered as alms to 89 monks.

At 8:30am Governor Phakaphong led a wreath-laying ceremony to pay image in front of an image of King Bhumibol at Phuket Rajabhat University.

At 11am hundreds of volunteers helped to clear the Tha Kraeng Canal in Phuket Town as a community project.

After the canal-clearing activity, Governor Phakaphong led an event held at the Phuket Red Cross offices to make merit by providing food and consumer goods to 300 people – the elderly, the impoverished, the disabled and the disadvantaged. The centre also accepted blood donations as way for members of the public to make merit by donating blood.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 At 7pm, Governor Phakaphong led a candlelit ceremony to honour and remember King Bhumibol for his great deeds and love for the Thai people.

 

 

