Phuket honours Chulalongkorn day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led local officials to honour the life and achievements of King Chulalongkorn, Rama V.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 02:20PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the main ceremony to honour Rama V today (Oct 23). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Governor Narong presided over the ceremony, held at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Present to pay their respects were many other senior provincial officials.

Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Chulalongkorn on the anniversary of his death in 1910, the day known to Thais as Chulalongkorn Day or Piyamararaj Day. King Chulalongkorn is a much-loved king and was the fifth king of the Chakri Dynasty.

Rama V is recognised for the abolition of slavery in Thailand, the implementation of European-style currency, reforming the banking system and introducing the modern form of government administration throughout the country.

Government officers were to wear their full dress white uniforms at the ceremony. Other attendees were pink in honour of the colour for the day of the monarch’s birth.

As Chulalongkorn Day this year fell on Sunday, next Monday (Oct 24) will be a substitute holiday. Most government offices will be closed, including Phuket Immigration, Phuket Land Transport Office, all three District offices, local municipalities and administration offices.

Main bank branches are normally closed as well on Chulalongkorn Day, but bank branches inside shopping malls are open as usual.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law for this public holiday.

