Phuket honours Chlualongkorn Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning as the nation commemorates the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday today (Oct 23).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 11:56AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

The formal events to mark the day began at 7am with ceremony to offer 57 monks alms of rice, dry foods and other daily necessities. Present for the ceremony was Phra Metta Phirom, Abbot of the royal temple Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town.

At 9am, the Governor led a ceremony to lay wreaths in front of the statue of Rama V in front of Provincial Hall and to pay respects to the revered monarch.

From 6:30pm tonight there will be a candle-lit ceremony at Provincial Hall to honor King Chulalongkorn.

Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Chulalongkorn on the anniversary of his death in 1910, the day known to Thais as Chulalongkorn Day or Piyamararaj Day. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) is a much-loved king and was the fifth king of the Chakri Dynasty.

King Chulalongkorn is considered one of the greatest Kings of Siam as he led several major reforms in Thailand from the Thai educational system, military affairs, state railway to the abolition of slavery in Thailand.

All people are invited to join the candle-lit ceremony tonight.

Those attending are asked to wear pink in honour of the colour for the day of the monarch’s birth.

Government officers are to wear their full dress uniform, while those representing government departments, agencies, organisations, businesses, schools and colleges on the island are asked to wear their uniforms.