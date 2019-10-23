THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket honours Chlualongkorn Day

Phuket honours Chlualongkorn Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning as the nation commemorates the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday today (Oct 23).

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 11:56AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led over a thousand people in a mass merit-making ceremony at Provincial Hall to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) this morning. Photo: PR

« »

The formal events to mark the day began at 7am with ceremony to offer 57 monks alms of rice, dry foods and other daily necessities. Present for the ceremony was Phra Metta Phirom, Abbot of the royal temple Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town.

At 9am, the Governor led a ceremony to lay wreaths in front of the statue of Rama V in front of Provincial Hall and to pay respects to the revered monarch.

From 6:30pm tonight there will be a candle-lit ceremony at Provincial Hall to honor King Chulalongkorn.

Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Chulalongkorn on the anniversary of his death in 1910, the day known to Thais as Chulalongkorn Day or Piyamararaj Day. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) is a much-loved king and was the fifth king of the Chakri Dynasty.

Laguna Golf Phuket

King Chulalongkorn is considered one of the greatest Kings of Siam as he led several major reforms in Thailand from the Thai educational system, military affairs, state railway to the abolition of slavery in Thailand.

All people are invited to join the candle-lit ceremony tonight.

Those attending are asked to wear pink in honour of the colour for the day of the monarch’s birth.

Government officers are to wear their full dress uniform, while those representing government departments, agencies, organisations, businesses, schools and colleges on the island are asked to wear their uniforms.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs
German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire
Italian arrested after ecstasy found in noodles mailed from Europe
Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home
German Pattaya bar owner arrested for disposing of body of German woman, 77, in canal
Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire
Ban on glyphosate, other pesticides to start Dec 1
Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth
Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket condo drug raid nets 2.4kg of crystal meth, 76k meth pills
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump
Sineenart titles, ranks removed

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Before always initiating something new, get your existing 'house' in good order. Incinerator...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

THAI participates in Star Alliance. Why the other airlines in that Alliance make profits with ticket...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

Red in BP that the Board complemented Mr Sumeth with his excellent management performance! Wow! Not...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Wiseman Kurt, you never ever was part in a real uw-panic-situation. And again you blame thais!! Just...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Forget about raw sewage flowing onto the beaches. The empty reservoirs and water rationing. The garb...(Read More)

The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

Good for them and good for Thailand! These awards are a hotel version of the cinema's Academy A...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential