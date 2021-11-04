Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches



By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 November 2021, 12:53PM

Tourists enjoy Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday (Nov 2). Photo: PR Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket has become the top choice among searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform since the country’s reopening to visitors from 63 countries and territories without quarantine launched on Monday (Nov 1).

Since Monday, searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform have doubled, said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reported state news agency NBT.

Phuket is the top destination, followed by Bangkok, Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, Mr Bajaj confirmed

Provinces near Bangkok have also seen more searches. Surprisingly, Phetchaburi, a lesser-known province, has seen the number of searches rise by 80%.

Mr Bajaj added that most of the tourists from Europe, North America, and colder countries are preparing to escape the cold season.

“This makes Thailand one of their top destinations. Thailand will be seeing more tourists from the US, Russia, Germany, Britain, Korea, Australia, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland,” he said.

“As Thailand officially reopened and lifted the quarantine on arrival, we have seen the rising demand to visit Thailand reflected by Airbnb bookings,” Mr Bajaj added.

“There is also a large number of tourists who booked for a long stay which is not beyond expectation because Thailand is also one of the top destinations for workation,” he noted.