BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches

Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches


By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 November 2021, 12:53PM

Tourists enjoy Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday (Nov 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists enjoy Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday (Nov 2). Photo: PR Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket has become the top choice among searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform since the country’s reopening to visitors from 63 countries and territories without quarantine launched on Monday (Nov 1).

Since Monday, searches for accommodations in Thailand on the Airbnb platform have doubled, said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, reported state news agency NBT.

Phuket is the top destination, followed by Bangkok, Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, Mr Bajaj confirmed

Provinces near Bangkok have also seen more searches. Surprisingly, Phetchaburi, a lesser-known province, has seen the number of searches rise by 80%.

Mr Bajaj added that most of the tourists from Europe, North America, and colder countries are preparing to escape the cold season. 

“This makes Thailand one of their top destinations. Thailand will be seeing more tourists from the US, Russia, Germany, Britain, Korea, Australia, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland,” he said.

“As Thailand officially reopened and lifted the quarantine on arrival, we have seen the rising demand to visit Thailand reflected by Airbnb bookings,” Mr Bajaj added.

“There is also a large number of tourists who booked for a long stay which is not beyond expectation because Thailand is also one of the top destinations for workation,” he noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening sees 6 cases, 4 extra holidays in 2022, SCB enters cryptoverse |:| November 4
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer
Outrigger announces management of new Phuket property
Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness
Phuket aims to host SEA Games, World Specialized Expo
Reopening checks find only six tourist infections
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket teens wanted for vaccination study
Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people
Power outage to affect Surin Plaza to Laem Singh Beach
Man jumps off Phuket bridge
Reopening puts Phuket tourism recovery in sight
US gives final approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect
‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

 

Phuket community
Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

Wow, really. Lol. If thai not want nightclubs to open, just say so. Most businesses would support th...(Read More)

Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness

All that is wrong with Phuket... hardly any tourists but come November 1 taxi fares increased back u...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@JohnC, The police officer in this article is a example to the Thai people of how a correct oath wo...(Read More)

Reopening checks find only six tourist infections

The Thai government has done an excellent job in making vaccines available on Phuket. Perhaps we can...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

More than just words are terminating not to build new coal-fired power stations, and plan B (?) rep...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

The big joke is even a failed attempt could generate a approval. So if you have tried several times ...(Read More)

Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

Great first step in removing Immigration Police out of the vaccination process for foreigners. ...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

Fine words that won't be backed up by actions. The HiSo of this country are too busy raping and ...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@kurt. They LOSE a teacher and MENTOR, not an example. One day you will get it right if you learn th...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

I'm trying to think of an occasion when a Thailand government online system actually worked. Let...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 