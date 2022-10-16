Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

PHUKET: Continual heavy rain overnight has left many areas across Phuket flooded, with major roads affected, streets cut off in individual areas and in Phuket Town and a major landslip bringing earth across a main road in Kamala.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 October 2022, 10:45AM

Rescue services have been dispatched to render assistance to people whose homes have been affected.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (Oct 16) has already inspected many areas in person.

“All parties are helping each other. In subdistricts that have been flooded, all local administrative organizations are to help people who have been affected,” Governor Narong said.

Police are on site at many locations on main roads to direct traffic where floodwaters are impeding traffic flow, such as Phra Baramee Rd leading over Patong Hill and at several locations on Thepkrasattri Rd.

Many streets in Patong have been affected by flooding, including Bangla Rd.

A landslip on the road into Patong and a larger landslip on the coastal road from Patong to Kamala have impeded traffic. No people were reported injured in the landslides.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution.

Udomphon Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the most heavily affected areas are Thepkasattri, Srisoonthorn, Patong, Kamala, Cherng Talay and Pa Khlok

“Some places the water is knee height. Some places are waist height,” he said.

Where need power supply has been shut off so that emergency work can be carried out in c;leamup operations and making repairs to felled power poles, he said.