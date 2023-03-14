British International School, Phuket
Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit

Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit

PHUKET: The opening night of the stage performance at the Heroines Festival last night (Mar 13) drew large crowds, and a host of leading Phuket officials to mark the occasion.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 01:33PM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan presided over the opening ceremony at Thalang Victory Field, joined by fellow Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum along with Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

The event is being organised by the PPAO and the Phuket Provincial Office along with several relevant agencies, explained an official report of the opening ceremony.

Also present for the occasion wers heads of government local government offices, community leaders, local residents and foreign tourists, the report said.

The light-and-sound show historical drama recounting the tale of the Phuket Heroines Thao Thepkasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn was the main attraction to the event, with hundreds turning out to enjoy the large-scale stage performance, including soldiers on horseback.

Many of those turning out to enjoy the spectacle joined the spirit of the festival and arrived wearing traditional Thai costumes.of the period.

Mr Rewat said that the aim of the historical drama was to honour and remember the achievements of the two Heroines and all the ancestors who took part in the battle, which repelled a Burmese invasion in 1785.

The stage performance will be performed again tonight and tomorrow night (Mar 14-15).

Also serving as an attraction to the event are more than 200 stalls with vendors selling local dishes and delicacies as well as local products, Mr Rewat noted.

