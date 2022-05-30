Phuket heavy weather warning extended

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has extended their heavy weather warning through to Thursday (June 2) as heavy rain and strong winds continue to combine to cause dangerous squalls in the waters around Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 May 2022, 05:13PM

All small boats should remain ashore until Thursday, and all vessel operators are urged to closely monitor weather warnings, Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachapong Pranit said today (May 30).

The extension of the weather warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today re-issuing their weather advisory for the Andaman coast, Mr Nachapong said.

All people in coastal areas are urged to protect themselves from strong winds. Wind waves are forecast to continue to reach up to three metres high in thunderstorm areas, he added.

Meanwhile, lifeguards at all main beaches in Phuket posted red flags warning people to not enter the water as strong waves pound the coast.

Although the weather across Phuket over the weekend has been very beach unfriendly, lifeguards urged tourists trying to make the most of their holiday to not enter the water while red flags are posted for their own safety.

Red flags have been posted at Patong, Surin, Nai Harn, Kata and Karon.

Officers also have been assigned to warn any people on the beach to not enter the water, reported the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC Phuket).

“Where officials have posted red flags it is absolutely forbidden for tourists to swim in the water,” the tourist safety agency warned.

Officers at TAC Phuket also urged beach-goers to observe the red flags and not enter the water even as the heavy weather starts to ease.

“Because Phuket is now entering the rainy season, or the first part of the monsoon season, it must be emphasised for all people to note the ’red flags’ placed on the beach.

“These mark very dangerous places to swim because of turbulent seas and whirlpools [and very dangerous rip currents], which make it difficult to swim back to shore, especially for those who panic and unable to swim against the waves. For these people it can be fatal.

“A ’yellow-red flag’ marks where you can swim in the sea, and where lifeguards are posted to take care of your safety,” the agency said.

“Beach operators have been asked to keep an eye on and take care of the safety of tourists who come to swim when the waves are calmer,” TAC Phuket added.