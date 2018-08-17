THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket heavy weather warning extended

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has extended its heavy weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast through to Monday (Aug 20), with waves two to three metres tall reaching up to four metres in height in thunderstorm areas.

weathertourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 August 2018, 10:37AM

The heavy weather warning is in effect through to Monday (Aug 20). Image: TMD)

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand leading to 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea but above 4 meters high in thundershower areas, and 2-3 meters high in the Gulf,” TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai said in the warning issued earlier today (Aug 17).

The weather warning also forecast winds gusting up to 45km/h over the weekend.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore lasting 20 August. Residents along the coast beware of the inshore surge.

Central Phuket

“Stay tuned for the weather update and beware of the severe condition due to a possible flash flood,” Mr Wanchai added.

Wiwat Chitchertwong, who is currently the Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office, issued a notice yesterday warning all boat owners, captains and crews of the impending weather and advising small boats to stay ashore.

The notice included the standing order for all boats to observe instructions from officials at piers and for all passengers to be wear life jackets while the boat is in transit.

 

 

