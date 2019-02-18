THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has warned that health officials working together with police will enforce the nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol for the Makha Bucha religious holiday tomorrow (Feb 19).

alcoholcrimeculturepolice
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Monday 18 February 2019, 07:48PM

The 24-hour alcohol ban for Makha Bucha (Feb 19) will be in effect from midnight tonight through to midnight tomorrow night. Image: The Phuket News / file

The 24-hour alcohol ban for Makha Bucha (Feb 19) will be in effect from midnight tonight through to midnight tomorrow night. Image: The Phuket News / file

The 24-hour ban comes into force at midnight tonight.

Any persons and businesses found selling alcohol during the 24-hour period face up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B10,000, or both, the office said in its official warning today.

“We have already coordinated with the Phuket Provincial Police on the matter,” PPHO Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew said.

“If there is a violation of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, the offenders are to be arrested immediately,” he added.

“Most pubs and bars will be closed, and main convenience stores know the law and will not sell alcohol during the period,” Mr Thanit noted.

“However, we are concerned about small shops. In the past, we have found shops along the Patong beachfront that have violated the law, secretly selling alcoholic beverages because there are a lot of tourists,” he said.

Mr Thanit also noted that ample warning of the alcohol ban had been given to vendors. (see story by The Phuket News last week, click here.)

“From Feb 13-18, PPHO officers have been visiting areas to make sure small shop owners know that they are not permitted to sell alcohol during the 24 hours,” he said.

“Also, health officers will be working with local authorities, such as municipalities and tambon administration organisations (OrBorTor) to check that no shops sell alcohol during the holiday. If any are found doing so, it will lead to their prompt arrest by police,” Dr Thanit warned.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong also called on people to report any vendors selling alcohol during he period by calling the national police hotline 191.

The alcohol ban for tomorrow was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha and Asarnha Bucha Day are all public holidays in the Kingdom. Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa, however, are not.

Duty-free shops in international airports are exempt from the ban.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol sales ban in Phuket on Oct 5, other days not yet confirmed
Songkran death toll down, accidents up again
Traffic law crackdown starts
Phuket police confirm alcohol ban for Makha Bucha holiday
Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag
Alcohol ‘school safety zones’ unnecessary, says Phuket poll
Phuket alcohol ban near schools plan back to the drawing board
No alcohol sales at Loy Kratong events
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket drinking session turns deadly as man stabs drinking buddy in heated argument
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
Three teens injured, one seriously in Phuket wedding brawl
Policeman dismissed over bribery, sexual harassment
Man arrested for knife rape attack on neighbour
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Astonishing inability of reading and comprehending.No,it's not defending some careless handling ...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

This is funny, how can RTP charge a driver for this happening due to a oils spill on the road ( duri...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Who in their right mind (anywhere in the world) will leave a bag with that amount of cash unattended...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The outfit running the tour should have been fully aware of the existence of "SSS Hyperbaric Ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Should be no problem for people who want to retire in Thailand, they just have to prove (not claim) ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

And if a person, for a sanitary emergency or for an accident needs to use part of the 400,000 baht, ...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

Municipal refuse collection and recycling locations should be provided by every municipality. Somewh...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

What is the legal setting in Thailand regarding drugs/urine tests out there? When is it voluntarily ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

That structure in Chalong circle centre is to much. Very ugly and bombastic/pompous. Wait for the da...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo

 