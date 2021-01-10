Phuket health officials investigate mystery migrant worker death

PHUKET: Health officials are investigating the death of a Myanmar migrant worker found dead of no apparent reason at his shanty at a workers’ camp in Rassada last night (Jan 9)

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 10 January 2021, 11:24AM

Health workers recover the body of the man last night (Jan 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Immediate tests by doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital have failed to find any evidence that the man was infected with COVID-19, but are continuing their investigation.

Police were called to the camp, located Prachasamakkee Rd in Moo 5, Rassada, at 6:45pm, Maj Teerawut Chuachak, an investigator with the Phuket City Police, confirmed.

Responding to the call were police, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

On arriving, the team were shown where the body of Tin Chuou, 39, lay in his tin-sheet shack.

The body lay face up in a sleeping position on the man’s bed. The man was dressed in a black shirt and brown shorts.

There were no signs of wounds on the body, Maj Teerawut reported.

Workers at the camp told police that Mr Tin was seen yesterday morning. He got up and cooked some rice, and complained that he had a pain in his head.

A fellow worker came to check on him later and found him dead yesterday evening, Maj Teerawut reported.

Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital are continuing their investigation in the hope of confirming what had led to Mr Tin’s death, he added.







