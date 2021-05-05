The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage

Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage

PHUKET: A leading disease expert at Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital in Phuket, has expressed concern that the rate of COVID infections across Phuket may result in a shortage of beds in intensive-care units on the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 04:33PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

Dr Withita Jaeng-iam, an epidemiologist at Vachira Phuket Hospital explained her concerns during a press conference led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew that was broadcast live online this morning (May 5). 

“Right now, we are facing the English type of the virus or B.117 which is quick and easy to become infected, and which leads to pneumonia,” Dr Withita said.

“From the national reports, about one in four infected cases have symptoms of pneumonia. The first and second waves saw only a small number of cases with pneumonia,” she said.

“In Phuket, 50% of the [confirmed] cases do not have any symptoms, 30% have light symptoms of pneumonia, and 10% have severe symptoms. That means we need a lot of breathing apparatuses.

Of the patients in care at Vachira hospital, the main government hospital on the island, Dr Withita noted, “About 50% of the cases have symptoms of pneumonia for which patients need breathing apparatus.” 

Dr Withita also noted, “We have about 200 bed available for new cases in all hospitals, but we have only 19 beds in ICU rooms for patients with severe symptoms. 

“Right now, about 50% of the beds in ICU rooms are occupied, but the number of patients with pneumonia and the need for beds in ICU rooms are increasing. It is possible that we may face a shortage of ICU beds,” she said.

“If 80% of the total number of ICU beds become occupied, that means we are in the critical stage,” she noted.

NEED TO REDUCE INFECTION RATE

Dr Chayanon Pucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu, stressed the need to reduce the number of infections spreading across the island.

“From our research, in April, we had an infection rate of one case per 2.3-2.4 persons, which was very high. If we continue to have this high rate like we did in April, we will have more than 600 cases and face a shortage of beds,” he said.

“However, in the last week of April, the infection rate decreased to 1:2.2, and last week the rate was down to 1:1.93. So now, we have about 60% of ICU beds used.

Property in Phuket

“We have to unite to decrease the infection rate to be lower than 1:1.93 within this week, as we have new factors to think of,” he cautioned.

PROACTIVE SCREENING 

also at the press conference was Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong, who reported that proactive screening for the virus is underway across the island.

“We went to conduct proactive screening in three areas ‒ Mai Khao, Cherng Talay and Rawai ‒ and our medical staff will go to other areas at risk,” he said.

“I think the proactive screening is a better way to protect and control the outbreak than asking people to quarantine for 14 days,” he added.

The latest report by the PPHO, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, reports that 476 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Phuket: 475 cases who were infected in Phuket plus one case who was infected elsewhere but is recovering in Phuket.

Of the 476 cases, 253 people have already been discharged from medical care, noted the report.

The remaining patients are in hospital care as follows: Vachira Phuket Hospital 47 cases; Patong Hospital 17; Thalang Hospital 17; Bangkok Hospital Phuket 36; Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 13; Mission Hospital Phuket 18; Phuket Provincial Hospital 2; and 73 at ’Filed Hospitals’.

Governor Narong noted, “If your area has a lot of infected cases and you want medical staff to conduct proactive screening [in your area], please inform us by calling 191 so that our medical staff can go to the area and take infected people into care and have high-risk people go through medical checks.” 

The leading hotpots for infections has changed over the past few days, with Wichit, Phuket Town, Rassada and Cherng Talay among the common areas for infections.

The latest map showing locations of infections across the island was released earlier today, reporting the number of confirmed infections in each area as follows:

  • Wichit ‒ 48 infections
  • Patong ‒ 45
  • Phuket Town 44 (Talad Yai 27, Talad Neua 17)
  • Rassada ‒ 44
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 43
  • Kathu ‒ 38
  • Chalong ‒ 34
  • Kamala ‒ 32
  • Srisoonthorn ‒ 29
  • Rawai ‒ 26
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 19
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 13
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Mai Khao ‒ 8
  • Sakhu ‒ 8
  • Karon ‒ 7

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners to pay for Covid vaccines? Covid shuts Phi Phi National Park || May 5
‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket
Phuket rapid test on arrival not free for Thais after May 15
G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021
COVID-free certificates issued for Phuket arrivals
Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead
Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID
‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority
Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement
Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4
India infections top 20 million, top cricket league suspended
Electricity outage to affect Heroines Monument area
Rawai sea gypsies test COVID negative in mass check campaign

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials request ‘stay home’ nightly from 10pm to 4am

@DavidUSA YOU get awareded with a trophy ! For the most silly comment here. An American at his best ...(Read More)

Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021

Smoking their socks ...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Quite a number of on Phuket living foreigners who usually welcome family/friends to stay here a holi...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

As usual DeKaaskopp is derailing, insinuating and trying to create a kind of hateful 'atmosph...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead

It's not that an elderly woman died of SARS CoV-2, it's that she contaminated an entire hosp...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Sinovac? No thanks with its 52% chance of immunity and infamous disregard for safety by its manufact...(Read More)

Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

Meanwhile, Khaosod English news site reports FB shut down dozens of fake accounts deemed to have bee...(Read More)

Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine

People are getting shots and thinking immunity is instantaneous. It takes a month AFTER the second s...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Time to start asking our Embassies for vaccination outreaches. ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4

That prior measures worked well to keep numbers low is hardly a convincing argument against more me...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 