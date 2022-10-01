British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures

Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures

PHUKET: Dr Mueanprae Boonlom, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has called on people to continue practicing personal protection measures to prevent contracting COVID-19.

COVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 October 2022, 09:00AM

Entry measures for tourists are lifted, effective today (Oct 1). Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Entry measures for tourists are lifted, effective today (Oct 1). Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dr Mueanprae. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Dr Mueanprae. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The DMHTT measures. Image: Ministry of Public Health

The DMHTT measures. Image: Ministry of Public Health

The number of new COVID infections in Phuket reported yesterday (Sept 30). Image: Phuket Info Center

The number of new COVID infections in Phuket reported yesterday (Sept 30). Image: Phuket Info Center

The current status of the mass vaccination campaign in Phuket, Image: PPHO

The current status of the mass vaccination campaign in Phuket, Image: PPHO

« »

The call comes as the disease is removed from the list of dangerous diseases and entry requirements for tourists are eased, both effective today (Oct 1).

Speaking during a radio broadcast yesterday (Sept 30), Dr Mueanprae urged people to continue to observe DMHTT* measures.

Dr Mueanprae warned that people can still be infected with COVID-19 despite the very low number of infections being reported in Phuket.

“There has definitely been a fall in the number of infections, but infections can still occur,” she said.

“This is even though the rate of severe morbidity and mortality is low, and the fact that more than 92% of the population [of Phuket] has been immunised by both regular and booster vaccination injections,” she said.

“But if an infection still occurs, symptomatic care is required,” Dr Mueanprae cautioned.

Thai Residential

According to the PPHO, of the recognised population of 593,183 people living in Phuket, 514,882 people (95.49%) have received one vaccination injection, and 493,115 people (91.46%) have received two vaccination injections.

Of those who have received two injections, 337,325 (68.41%) have received a third, and of those who have received three injections, 134,945 (40%) have received a fourth injection.

“Despite the adjustments for COVID-19 [the easing of restrictions that also come into effect today], it is a contagious disease. People still need to act in order to prevent the disease from spreading just as they did before,” Dr Mueanprae said.

“They are also asked to focus on compliance with DMHTT measures, especially wearing masks and cleansing their hands with sanitiser often,” she added.

“And people can still get a booster vaccination every four to six months voluntarily, and still get free treatment according to their rights, in order to join together to restore the economy to be as strong as before,” Dr Mueanprae concluded.

* The DMHTT measures as defined by the Ministry of Public Health are: Distancing, Mask-wearing, Hand-washing, Testing (temperature check), and ThaiChana application use (an app used for checking into and out of public places).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two monkeypox cases confirmed in Phuket
Bang Neow Shrine joins Veg Fest street processions
Activists call for major anti-Prayut rally
Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists
Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Bolt driver challenges AoT rule on picking up tourists at Phuket airport || September 30
Layan Beach demolition begins
Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM
Body in suitcase might be missing Lao businesswoman
Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC

 

Phuket community
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Has the AoT now become a subdivision of the TAT?...(Read More)

Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists

As none of these vehicles are government run how are they 'public transport'? Anyone else ge...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Phuket Airport legally is a company as any other registered company. Claiming security concerns in ...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ Sam Thomson, time will teach us how sincere this demolition law wise is. Or it is not a rubber law...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

Must be difficult for Phuket Officialdom, incl Governors, to talk themselve out of Phuket sex indust...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

The demolition has not taken place at every bar and restaurant along Layan Beach only from Tony'...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ tc12719, This is Phuket. Chance that corrupt Officials are found are very slim. Phuket has a refin...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

@Capricornball, I understand that hidden "PingPong Show"establishments need touts. :-) J...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

I am not surprised by the 'ruling'. Sad is that Thailand has given away the chance to change...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

No it will not be a clean beach but covered in trash as no one is around to pick it up. Why are res...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 