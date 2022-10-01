Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures

PHUKET: Dr Mueanprae Boonlom, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has called on people to continue practicing personal protection measures to prevent contracting COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 October 2022, 09:00AM

The current status of the mass vaccination campaign in Phuket, Image: PPHO

The number of new COVID infections in Phuket reported yesterday (Sept 30). Image: Phuket Info Center

The call comes as the disease is removed from the list of dangerous diseases and entry requirements for tourists are eased, both effective today (Oct 1).

Speaking during a radio broadcast yesterday (Sept 30), Dr Mueanprae urged people to continue to observe DMHTT* measures.

Dr Mueanprae warned that people can still be infected with COVID-19 despite the very low number of infections being reported in Phuket.

“There has definitely been a fall in the number of infections, but infections can still occur,” she said.

“This is even though the rate of severe morbidity and mortality is low, and the fact that more than 92% of the population [of Phuket] has been immunised by both regular and booster vaccination injections,” she said.

“But if an infection still occurs, symptomatic care is required,” Dr Mueanprae cautioned.

According to the PPHO, of the recognised population of 593,183 people living in Phuket, 514,882 people (95.49%) have received one vaccination injection, and 493,115 people (91.46%) have received two vaccination injections.

Of those who have received two injections, 337,325 (68.41%) have received a third, and of those who have received three injections, 134,945 (40%) have received a fourth injection.

“Despite the adjustments for COVID-19 [the easing of restrictions that also come into effect today], it is a contagious disease. People still need to act in order to prevent the disease from spreading just as they did before,” Dr Mueanprae said.

“They are also asked to focus on compliance with DMHTT measures, especially wearing masks and cleansing their hands with sanitiser often,” she added.

“And people can still get a booster vaccination every four to six months voluntarily, and still get free treatment according to their rights, in order to join together to restore the economy to be as strong as before,” Dr Mueanprae concluded.

* The DMHTT measures as defined by the Ministry of Public Health are: Distancing, Mask-wearing, Hand-washing, Testing (temperature check), and ThaiChana application use (an app used for checking into and out of public places).