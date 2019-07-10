Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket health chief probes Aussie ‘Pad Thai’ parasite complaint

PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has ordered his officers to investigate the report by an Australian couple that a Pad Thai dish they ate at a food court in Phuket two years ago left their family debilitated by a parasite ingested along with the food.

tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 02:07PM

MAIN: A poster by the PR Dept promoting that ‘Pad Thai’ is safe to eat. TOP RIGHT: Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter. ABOVE RIGHT: Dr Thanit Sermkaew, chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO). Photos: PR Dept

MAIN: A poster by the PR Dept promoting that ‘Pad Thai’ is safe to eat. TOP RIGHT: Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter. ABOVE RIGHT: Dr Thanit Sermkaew, chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO). Photos: PR Dept

Stacey Barnes, 32, and Ryan Prigg, 39, said they became feverish after the meal and caught the next flight out of the country to return to their home in Perth, where their symptoms worsened.

“Some days, I would suddenly become extremely bloated after eating something small, my stomach would just be enormous,” Ms Barnes told news.com.au. “We developed cold sores all over our face and ulcers all through our mouths.

“I thought to myself, ‘If I have to live with this, it’s not worth living at all’...I had no memory, I was really foggy…like a zombie.”

The couple told media they struggled to look after their two children and almost lost their lucrative health and lifestyle business. (See story here.)

PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew has responded publicly, saying that he does not believe the couple became infected by eating Pad Thai – a standard fried noodle dish – in Phuket.

“I don’t believe what the Australian couple are complaining about in the headlines. They did not become sick from eating Pad Thai. I do not think this is likely because Pad Thai requires high heat to cook,” Dr Thanit said.

Regardless, Dr Thanit has ordered Department of Disease Control officers at the Phuket health office to investigate the claims.

“I have ordered them to coordinate with all hospitals in Phuket. They will find the patient records to confirm the facts from the time that they claim this happened,” he said.

“In addition, PPHO officials will contact the Australian couple as we require more information, and I have urged all officials to intensify food control regulations to prevent any future problems,” Dr Thanit said.

Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter, said, “The news has definitely affected the image of Thailand. We must have hygiene measures enforced at all in restaurants and on street food vendors

“Officials should take law enforcement [on this issue] seriously, including eliminating rodents and cockroaches from any nearby areas [where food is prepared],” he said.

If any areas where food is prepared or served were found not complying with hygiene standards, Mr Kongsak said that public health regulations must be enforced on the vendors responsible for the area.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket wildlife officials install monkey warning signs around Mudong canal
Rawai ramps up fight against dengue, chikungunya
Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill
Doctor’s orders: Phuket Hospitals forced to reveal how much they charge for medicines
Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations
Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Kamala officials defend canal water released onto beach
Kamala doubles up on ozone wastewater-treatment for filthy canal
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
Swedish man in hospital mental care after running in front of Phuket traffic
Swiss tourist at Kata Beach suffers heart attack
Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers
Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Christy...you know why. Because the local police couldn't care less about anything you or any o...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Thailand will be deeply saddened that Ms.Barnes and Mr.Prick are not coming to Thailand anymore.Luck...(Read More)

TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows Thailand’s star sea cows

please verify the website. I am getting a very strong message from AdGuard that this is a Phishing l...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 