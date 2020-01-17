Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality

PHUKET: Phuket health officials are advising people to wear masks as a precaution against the haze across Phuket today (Jan 17).

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 January 2020, 11:46AM

Readings posted by Thailand’s Pollution Control Department on its own website Air4Thai – apparently using the same data – reports today’s air quality over Phuket as “Satisfactory”… “Good air quality Able to do outdoor activities and travel as usual.” Image: Air4Thai

The forecast is for similar midday haze for the coming days. Image: aqicn.org

As of 9am today, the PM2.5 count (2.5 microgrammes of particle matter per cubic metre) for haze across Phuket peaked at an “Unhealthy” reading of 109, according to data from the Division of Air Quality Data, Air Quality and Noise Management Bureau (aqmthai) of the Pollution Control Department (PCD). (See report here.)

Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Thanit Sermkaew said, “Due to the air that people can see today, I ask people to please wear a mask to protect yourself.

“I have issued an advisory for people with breathing difficulties, as well as children and the elderly, to stay indoors,” he added

“I don’t know yet where this haze has come from. I am waiting for more information from the Regional Environmental Office 15 [based in Phuket]. Now I don’t have not received any notifications from them,” Chief Thanit said.

Calls by The Phuket News to the Regional Environmental Office 15 were answered, but no officials were available to answer any queries about the haze.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of 101-150 are described as as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”.

“Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion,” aqicn.org notes. (See scale here.)

Meanwhile, readings posted by the PCD on its own website Air4Thai – apparently using the same data – reports today’s air quality over Phuket as “Satisfactory”, with PM2.5 readings of 32 microgrammes of particle matter per cubic metre. (See Air4Thai post for Phuket here)

According to Thailand’s PCD, the air over Phuket today is “Good air quality Able to do outdoor activities and travel as usual.”. (See scale here.)