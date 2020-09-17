Phuket’s health and wellness JAND Group wins two prestigious international awards

PHUKET: Phuket-based JAND Group Co Ltd, trading as JAND Events & Thailand Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, has won two prestigious international awards.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 September 2020, 10:00AM

JAND Group CEO David Hayes with Phusanisa ‘Milk’ Tosak (left) and Chalita ‘June’ Petnoi (right) together holding the two international awards bestowed within the just past month.

The group, based at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew, this past week won the Business Excellence Award bestowed at the international THE BIZZ awards.

THE BIZZ awards gather and recognise leading businesses from different regions that contribute to the daily growth of their local economy and the world economy. THE BIZZ was created by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) to offer to the global business community a range of benefits that further their development.

WORLDCOB was founded in 2004 in Houston, Texas, with Its primary mission to promote business development worldwide, recognising and boosting the growth of leading businesses and businesspeople in every country through the special tools and services that it offers its members. WORLDCOB has approximately 3,500 members representing over 130 countries.

JAND was selected for consistently exceeding the evaluation criteria noted in The Bizz Business Excellence Questionnaire such as Business Leadership, Quality of Products and Services, Management Systems, Innovation and Creativity, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Results Achieved, explained JAND Group CEO David Hayes.

Adding to the accolades, earlier this month JAND Events also won ‘The Best Luxury Event Agencies in Thailand’ award at the global Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards bestows global awards by selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

“A huge thank you to our wonderful team, without them this would not have been possible. And of course without our excellent clients having the confidence and trust in us, we would not be here after three years,” noted Mr Hayes.

“We organise unique parties and manage full MICE events, we book world-class entertainment as well as deliver private corporate events and out-of-the-box team building and incentive programmes, also creating memorable weddings. Working with international and domestic clients, we pride ourselves on a professional and personalised service, where no detail is too small and no event is too large,” he added.

“My team has worked exceptionally hard over the past three and a half years to get us into a position of winning these two great awards, especially as they come at a time of real hardship in our industry due to the on-going Covid crisis,” Mr Hayes told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 17).

“I would also like to say that of course without our wonderful clients from around the world and Thailand itself none of this would have been achievable, and I would like to thank all of them personally and on behalf of the team at JAND for putting their trust in us,” he concluded.