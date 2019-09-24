THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket haze eases, warning remains in effect

Phuket haze eases, warning remains in effect

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew this morning (Sept 24) re-issued a health advisory urging people with breathing difficulties, children and the elderly to stay indoors as the haze from Indonesian forest fires continue to affect Phuket.

weatherhealth
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 10:58AM

Image: PCD

Image: PCD

“Although I have not received any reports of people suffering serious health effects arriving at hospitals I have ordered all main government hospitals to have the appropriate equipment prepared to help people,” Chief Thanit said.

“People with heart or lung conditions are urged to please be careful. If your chest begins to hurt, or if you develop a headache or it becomes difficult to breath, please see a doctor,” he added.

Schools remain open, but school directors have been asked to refrain from allowing outdoor activities.

“The air quality has not required us to close the schools, but we will keep monitoring the situation. If the air quality starts to seriously affect people’s health, we will take more serious steps,” Chief Thanit explained.

“But teachers should avoid outdoor activities such as assemblies in the morning or sports,” he said.

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai today announced that the Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is on standby to assist officials with any air-quality related issues.

“Since the effect of the haze in Phuket on Sunday, we maintain our recommendation for the general public to reduce and refrain from activities and exercising outdoors and to look out for any unusual symptoms.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“People are advised to a wear face mask when going outside. Also, please drive be carefully because of the haze affects visual ability when driving,” V/Gov Supoj said.

Despite falling to a relatively clear reading of 61 overnight, Phuket Town as of 9am today recorded a PM2.5 reading of 142, marked as an orange-code “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”, according to the Air Quality Data web portal provided by the Division of Air Quality Data, Air Quality and Noise Management Bureau, Pollution Control Department (PCD). (See report here.)

On Sunday, the PM2.5 count for Phuket peaked at code-red “Unhealthy” reading of 170.

The readings yesterday averaged around the 150 mark.

Today’s code orange “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” is allocated to PM2.5 readings of 101-150.

The health implications listed by the PCD for the category are, “Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.”

The PCD’s Cautionary Statement for the category is, “Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket PHIST sees 1,000 join cry for action on climate change
Thomas Cook collapses with 600,000 tourists stranded abroad
No gains for Bangkok land
Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen drug bust! Phuket haze warning? Tiger carcasses on display as proof? || September 23
Phuket tourism officials forge Vietnam links
Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty
Death by alcohol: Autopsy finds alcohol intoxication took life of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle
Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills
Short circuit blamed for temple storage building fire
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight
Phuket health officials issue haze warning, free masks issued
Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death
Cash for govt jobs alleged
Phuket Law: Dodging trade disputes – 46 nations sign Singapore Convention

 

Phuket community
Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Dek, it takes Thai's 4 years to build a (half) underpass at the airport road. Even if they did s...(Read More)

Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

I do not think it's a given women who work at standing around for hours as objects of desire- in...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

Especially women? C'mon. Ask any insurer which gender has the most accidents and they'll te...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

She should not be there in the first place .Motorbike's are not to use the Underpass.At least fr...(Read More)

Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

"is actually a prostitute...Is that correct?" No,it's not ! But you could try to find ...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

"Now i am sure that if i get ever a invitation for such party i will turn it down" That...(Read More)

Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

A toxicology test should be enough. A young girl in her 20's being carried around by a guy. She ...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

I guess it’s difficult to blame brake failure in a nearly brand new BMW ! She should have stuck wi...(Read More)

Vettel wins at last in Singapore Grand Prix

Nice parade. Any on track passes among the top 5?...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

A fine of 400 baht is comical, but not necessarily funny. I would be willing to bet that this was t...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show