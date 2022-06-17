Tengoku
Phuket-grown durian gets a push

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Agriculture Office is holding a ‘Phuket Durian Fair’ in front of its offices on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town to promote locally grown durian and help boost incomes of local farmers.

agriculture
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 June 2022, 04:34PM

At the opening event yesterday (June 16), Phuket Agriculture Chief Suban Rakthong explained that Phuket was home to 789 households that were durian farmers.

About 80% of the durians grown on the island are local varieties, with the remaining 20% grown being Mongthong, Chanee and other varieties.

An estimated 2,511 rai on Phuket is used for durian farming, which yields 610 tonnes of the fruit a year, altogether valued at B53.68 million per year, he said.

“And the trend is rising,” Mr Suban said.

“We hope farmers use more of their land to grow durian to replace other crops, as the current price of durian is an incentive for farmers to grow more durians,” he said.

“Also, Phuket is a tourism province which has a high demand for durians, especially among foreign tourists from elsewhere throughout Asia. Durian is very popular among them,” he added. 

“If Phuket tourism is fully open, this will allow farmers to earn more income from selling agricultural products,” Mr Sukban said.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong, present for the event yesterday, noted that the fair showcases locally grown durian, and locally made durian products.

The fair includes competitions for the best locally grown durian recipes for durian-derived products, and features exhibitions explaining the different types of durians available.

