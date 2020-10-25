Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association’s Environmental & Sustainability Working Group launched the first ever Phuket Green Day island-wide cleanup on Oct 21 which saw a huge drive to clean discarded rubbish from the island.

environment

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 October 2020, 09:56AM

The initiative, which was supported by the Phuket Government along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the US Embassy in Bangkok, saw hotels, schools, government officers and businesses around the island uniting to carry out the cleanup.

Maikhao was divided into three zones covering a total area of 10.6 kilometers of beachfront, lake and parklands in a project supported by all the hotels on Maikhao Beach along with Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, Maikhao School, Sirinath National Park, Soi Dog, Phuket Mitrmitree, local community groups, and OrBorTor Maikhao.

Approximately 250 local and expat community members collected over 263 bags of rubbish weighing a total of 1,717.4 kilograms.

Most of the rubbish collected was single use plastic, shoes, foam, fishing ropes and nets.

For more information please visit Sustainable Mai Khao’s Facebook page.