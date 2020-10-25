Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association’s Environmental & Sustainability Working Group launched the first ever Phuket Green Day island-wide cleanup on Oct 21 which saw a huge drive to clean discarded rubbish from the island.

environment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 October 2020, 09:56AM

Photo: Sustainable Mai Khao

Photo: Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

Sustainable Mai Khao

« »

The initiative, which was supported by the Phuket Government along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the US Embassy in Bangkok, saw hotels, schools, government officers and businesses around the island uniting to carry out the cleanup.

Maikhao was divided into three zones covering a total area of 10.6 kilometers of beachfront, lake and parklands in a project supported by all the hotels on Maikhao Beach along with Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, Maikhao School, Sirinath National Park, Soi Dog, Phuket Mitrmitree, local community groups, and OrBorTor Maikhao.

Approximately 250 local and expat community members collected over 263 bags of rubbish weighing a total of 1,717.4 kilograms.

Thanyapura Health 360

Most of the rubbish collected was single use plastic, shoes, foam, fishing ropes and nets.

For more information please visit Sustainable Mai Khao’s Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 25 October 2020 - 16:48:28 

If there was more effective waste collection and disposal across the island this would not be necessary. More rubbish bins along the beaches and waste bins in all public areas and empty them regularly . A lot of this rubbish being collected is washed into the ocean from klongs and streams because it is poorly disposed of.

JohnC | 25 October 2020 - 10:18:55 

It is really great that they make the effort to try and clean up the mess Phuket has become. If locals didn't throw their rubbish everywhere then it would not need to be cleaned up.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok
Govt struggles with ‘tech-savvy’ protesters
Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics
Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy
Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen
Government urged to hasten economic partnership with China
Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival
Man found hanged in Phuket Town
Myanmar vote ban extinguishes hope for ethnic minorities
Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures
Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive
Job woes add to swelling debt load
‘CIA’-like street-food vendors first on rally scene
Patong residents join call to support the monarchy
Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V

 

Phuket community
Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

If there was more effective waste collection and disposal across the island this would not be necess...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

But surely the 'Ma Song' are under the direct control of the spirits possessing them. Appare...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

I have been scootering around the island this last week (schools are on half-term). hardly anyone ar...(Read More)

Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

The younger generation should clean up beaches not sit at the computer! Horst...(Read More)

Govt struggles with ‘tech-savvy’ protesters

This government struggles with everything put before it. The protestors are not tech-savvy, they are...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

No mention of Naiharn festivities. You are aware that we have Job2Do playing down south here? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Vegetarian Festival goes back to basics

Good piece of Opinion. Indeed, this year is less bizarre what one can see in the processions. 60,000...(Read More)

Phuket Green Day removes 2 tonnes of rubbish from beach and parklands

It is really great that they make the effort to try and clean up the mess Phuket has become. If loca...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

@ Foot, You are right. So, do your pick. 1: Are there Covid-19 cases on Phuket that justify masks? ...(Read More)

Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

Yes, very important that the younger generation know how under-handed the latest monarch is. How he ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket

 