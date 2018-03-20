The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket grandmother’s head crushed under 10-wheeler juggernaut

PHUKET: A 64-year-old woman driving a motorbike with her 11-year-old granddaughter as passenger died this morning (Mar 20) when her head was crushed under a 10-wheeled truck in rush-hour traffic in Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 11:48AM

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, near the intersection of Ruam Pattana Rd and Ratsadanusorn Rd, at 8:30am.

Kusoldharm rescue workers along with Mission Hospital Phuket medical staff soon arrived at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl, Samawan Kraisart, who is a Pratom 6 student of Piboon Sawasdee School, escaped the impact with only minor injuries and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Her grandmother, Noonoi Kraisart, 64, was dead at the scene from head trauma after her head had been crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Fifteen metres away from Ms Noonoi’s body was a 10-wheeled truck with “Thepkrasattri Khong Gao” (Thepkrasattri old items) emblazoned on the side and a motorbike still pinned under the front bumper.

“Ms Noonoi was driving the motorbike with her granddaughter Samawan from a house in Soi Maekam to Piboon Sawasdee School, which is three kilometres away from the house,” Lt Sunan said.

“She had turned left from Soi Maekam (onto Ratsadanusorn Rd) and slowed down to cross the road to turn right into Ruam Pattana Rd,” he explained.

“Witnesses told us that the truck was moving at a high speed**. The truck hit the back of the motorbike. Ms Noonoi went under the wheels while the girl Samawan bounced off the truck, Lt Sunan added.

“The truck dragged the motorbike 15 metres from the impact point,” he said.

Witnesses told The Phuket News that young Samawan was overcome with grief at the scene, hugging her dead grandmother’s body and refusing to be taken to hospital.

“The truck driver was not found at the scene. Instead, he immediately presented himself at Phuket City Police Station,” Lt Sunan noted.

“We are continuing our investigation and checking CCTV nearby,” he added.

** UPDATE:  CCTV footage of the accident later revealed that the truck was not speeding, and that Ms Noonoi had crossed in front of the truck in order to make her right turn.

 

 
opinioated farange | 21 March 2018 - 11:17:48

Sorry but the lady had a death wish. She pulled straight across the front of the truck, which did not appear to be speeding. You see it all the time with the small motorbike drivers who think they own the road.

suave | 20 March 2018 - 18:07:02

I also watched the video.  The woman cut in very close to the front of the truck, I think she may have got the bike caught in the trucks bumper and then they fell off which would explain why the body came just out the back of the truck when he came to a stop.  The truck was not speeding, in fact he was going slower than everyone else.  The only reason I can see why the truck driver fled was that h

Pauly44 | 20 March 2018 - 17:20:45

Why would he flee the scene then? Not to mention he dragged her some distance... Hmm must be the only GOOD truck driver in Phuket, still doesn't change the fact overwhelming majority are maniacs!

DeKaaskopp | 20 March 2018 - 15:25:03

The whole article is BS and so it leads to those comments accusing the truck driver wrongfully.I saw the video on PG,clearly the deceased woman was at fault.Cutting in front of the truck,who by the way wasn't speeding at all.

malczx7r | 20 March 2018 - 14:11:49

I saw the video on another newspapers website and it wasn't great but looked like she just moved from the left to the right just in front of the lorry, could be wrong but the motorbike riders have no training or common sense so they don't know to look before changing road position

Kurt | 20 March 2018 - 13:05:26

It all comes to the factor speed and driving by not smart people.
Busses, Lorries, cement/water/cargo trucks should have a speed limiter, set on 70 kmh.
Is it not clear enough that you can not let irresponsibly people just drive any speed they want, while sometimes being busy with their phone or seeking a water bottle in the cabin?
Remember that truck accident in underpass a few days ago?

Foot | 20 March 2018 - 13:02:06

The reckless driver will get a minimum fine or jail time.
Nothing will be done or changed.  Why?
It takes a lot of man hours, paperwork, and traffic enforcement to improve road conditions.  
It's easier to allow the carnage than to clean it up.

Pauly44 | 20 March 2018 - 12:39:45

Pretty clear case going by of just another idiotic, reckless, Thai truck driver, they are all over Phuket, their stupidity is dumbfounding & typical cowards fleeing the scene, gutless wonders. I feel very sorry for the little girl left traumatised by this lunatic driver, lock him up and throw away the key, when will they ever learn.

simon01 | 20 March 2018 - 12:34:37

This is so common. When will anyone do something to stop the slaughter. To me just one life lost is too many. Everytime this happens it should be enough to make drastic changes to make sure another family is not ripped apart. All dangerous drivers should get a life ban before they kill and not a slapped wrist afterwards. How many more families need to be destroyed before changes are made  ?? RIP

