PHUKET: A 64-year-old woman driving a motorbike with her 11-year-old granddaughter as passenger died this morning (Mar 20) when her head was crushed under a 10-wheeled truck in rush-hour traffic in Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 11:48AM

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, near the intersection of Ruam Pattana Rd and Ratsadanusorn Rd, at 8:30am.

Kusoldharm rescue workers along with Mission Hospital Phuket medical staff soon arrived at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl, Samawan Kraisart, who is a Pratom 6 student of Piboon Sawasdee School, escaped the impact with only minor injuries and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Her grandmother, Noonoi Kraisart, 64, was dead at the scene from head trauma after her head had been crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Fifteen metres away from Ms Noonoi’s body was a 10-wheeled truck with “Thepkrasattri Khong Gao” (Thepkrasattri old items) emblazoned on the side and a motorbike still pinned under the front bumper.

“Ms Noonoi was driving the motorbike with her granddaughter Samawan from a house in Soi Maekam to Piboon Sawasdee School, which is three kilometres away from the house,” Lt Sunan said.

“She had turned left from Soi Maekam (onto Ratsadanusorn Rd) and slowed down to cross the road to turn right into Ruam Pattana Rd,” he explained.

“Witnesses told us that the truck was moving at a high speed**. The truck hit the back of the motorbike. Ms Noonoi went under the wheels while the girl Samawan bounced off the truck, Lt Sunan added.

“The truck dragged the motorbike 15 metres from the impact point,” he said.

Witnesses told The Phuket News that young Samawan was overcome with grief at the scene, hugging her dead grandmother’s body and refusing to be taken to hospital.

“The truck driver was not found at the scene. Instead, he immediately presented himself at Phuket City Police Station,” Lt Sunan noted.

“We are continuing our investigation and checking CCTV nearby,” he added.

** UPDATE: CCTV footage of the accident later revealed that the truck was not speeding, and that Ms Noonoi had crossed in front of the truck in order to make her right turn.