333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

RUNNING: Phuket officials have announced that the Phuket Grand Run 2023 will take place on Saturday, Jan 28 at Saphan Hin Park.

Running
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 January 2023, 03:02PM

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

« »

The family themed fun run is a night event that will start at 6pm and includes races to be contested over two separate distances of 5km and 10km.

There are currently early bird entrance fees available, with the 5km run reduced from B399 to B299 and the 10km run reduced from B599 to B499.

As an additional incentive to choosing whichever distance they prefer, those who opt to purchase VIP entry tickets will be afforded a meet and greet with both Miss Grand International and Miss Grand Thailand 2022 and be provided with special T-shirts that can be signed. The entry fee for VIP registrants is B999.

The early bird offer to secure discounted entry is open now until Jan 21.

Part of the proceeds raised from the occasion will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross, organisers confirmed in an official press release.
Applications can be made online at: https://soft.events/run/phuket-grand-run-2023

For more information please contact 080-5262121 or visit the Phuket Grand Run Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament
Malaysia edge Thailand in first AFF semi-final
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises
Tributes for ‘Mad Dog’ surfer killed by Nazare waves
Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia
Arsenal held by battling Newcastle as Man Utd cruise
War Elephants advance to semi-finals
Chelsea frustrated in after draw at lowly Forest
Arsenal go seven points clear, Man City hopes damaged by Everton
Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr in deal worth ‘more than 200m euros’
Sarach leveller keeps Thais on top

 

Phuket community
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I can remember way back gangs of them marching down Nanai. A dirty job but better than locked up all...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

During the last 3 years it has been impossible to predict anything about the Covid pandemic with any...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

They can find all these drugs, guns and scumbags only in 5 days but no money...wow that's odd. J...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

The tourist doctor who saved her life is how it should read. ...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

It should have been written as: A foreign tourist, a doctor, with assistance of local life guards...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

The only panic I see is the muppets who decided they can mandate vaccine requirements effective imme...(Read More)

More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

So tell us. How hospitality workers who come into 'close contact' with tourists can adopt so...(Read More)

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

LOL. "The demerit system is the brainchild of national police chief damrongsak". How stupi...(Read More)

May 5 approved as extra holiday

24 Public Holidays. Wow! That is 1 month 'work'. 1 Month no Governmental departments service...(Read More)

Husband and wife serial thieves arrested

One notes the lack of info re citizenship. It is pertinent 'cause I'm wondering which nat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 