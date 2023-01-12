Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

RUNNING: Phuket officials have announced that the Phuket Grand Run 2023 will take place on Saturday, Jan 28 at Saphan Hin Park.

Running

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 January 2023, 03:02PM

The family themed fun run is a night event that will start at 6pm and includes races to be contested over two separate distances of 5km and 10km.

There are currently early bird entrance fees available, with the 5km run reduced from B399 to B299 and the 10km run reduced from B599 to B499.

As an additional incentive to choosing whichever distance they prefer, those who opt to purchase VIP entry tickets will be afforded a meet and greet with both Miss Grand International and Miss Grand Thailand 2022 and be provided with special T-shirts that can be signed. The entry fee for VIP registrants is B999.

The early bird offer to secure discounted entry is open now until Jan 21.

Part of the proceeds raised from the occasion will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross, organisers confirmed in an official press release.

Applications can be made online at: https://soft.events/run/phuket-grand-run-2023

For more information please contact 080-5262121 or visit the Phuket Grand Run Facebook page.