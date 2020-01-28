THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: About half of Phuket’s Grab motorbike riders who make most of their wages delivering food across the island went on strike today in their plea for a B10 surcharge to be implemented to boost their incomes.

economicstransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 January 2020, 05:17PM

The Phuket Grab motorbike riders staged their protest at Saphan Hin this morning (Jan 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket Grab motorbike riders staged their protest at Saphan Hin this morning (Jan 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

About 30 of the riders gathered at Saphan Hin this morning (Jan 28) to explain their grievance to the press and public.

Nattisorn Boonthaen, representing the Grab riders, explained, “More than 500 riders in Phuket stopped working today. There are more than 1,000 riders in Phuket.

“Today we together stopped working to force Grab company to listen to our problems,” he said.

“We want to ask to be paid B10 more per delivery, we normally receive only B30,” Mr Nattisorn said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The B10 increase will compensate us for the loss of time and petrol when we ride to restaurants that are far away or to an area where we cannot find a new booking after completing the previous delivery.

“We also want the company to reduce the distance between customers and restaurants to be only 4km, which is reasonable for what we are paid. Grab can charge more for the service. For example, they can charge one baht extra for each 100m beyond 4km,” Mr Nattisorn said.

“For orders that riders have to ride over Patong Hill for, customers should be charged B10 more, or B50 in total,” he added.

“We hope Grab will listen to our problems and find a solution to solve them,” he said.

